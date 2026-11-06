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MASEREEL Artist Residences / {define} + FRANTZEN et al architecten

MASEREEL Artist Residences / {define} + FRANTZEN et al architecten - Exterior PhotographyMASEREEL Artist Residences / {define} + FRANTZEN et al architecten - Image 3 of 19MASEREEL Artist Residences / {define} + FRANTZEN et al architecten - Image 4 of 19MASEREEL Artist Residences / {define} + FRANTZEN et al architecten - Image 5 of 19MASEREEL Artist Residences / {define} + FRANTZEN et al architecten - More Images+ 14

Curated by Nina Vuga

Cultural Architecture, Housing, Sustainability
Kasterlee, Belgium
  • Design Team: Wesley Lanckriet, Tom Frantzen
  • Technical Team: Robby Vandenhouwe
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: denkbar
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: TECH3
  • Landscape Architecture: Aldrik Heirman
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: SoniQ
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Realed
  • General Contractor: Vanhout.pro
  • Project Management: Facilitair Bedrijf
  • City: Kasterlee
  • Country: Belgium
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MASEREEL Artist Residences / {define} + FRANTZEN et al architecten - Exterior Photography
© Luc Roymans

Text description provided by the architects. The Artist Residences at MASEREEL, a contemporary arts center and international residency for graphic arts and printed media in Belgium, rethink temporary lodging for artists as a compact, circular, and adaptable building embedded in the wooded landscape of Kasterlee.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousingSustainabilityBelgium

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WoodStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousingSustainabilityBelgium
Cite: "MASEREEL Artist Residences / {define} + FRANTZEN et al architecten" 06 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187689/masereel-artist-residences> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Robby Vandenhouwe

MASEREEL 艺术家住宅 / {define} + FRANTZEN et al architecten

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