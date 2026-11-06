MASEREEL Artist Residences / {define} + FRANTZEN et al architecten

© Robby Vandenhouwe

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Category: Cultural Architecture, Housing, Sustainability

Design Team: Wesley Lanckriet, Tom Frantzen

Technical Team: Robby Vandenhouwe

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: denkbar

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: TECH3

Landscape Architecture: Aldrik Heirman

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: SoniQ

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Realed

General Contractor: Vanhout.pro

Project Management: Facilitair Bedrijf

City: Kasterlee

Country: Belgium

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Text description provided by the architects. The Artist Residences at MASEREEL, a contemporary arts center and international residency for graphic arts and printed media in Belgium, rethink temporary lodging for artists as a compact, circular, and adaptable building embedded in the wooded landscape of Kasterlee.