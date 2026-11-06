MASEREEL Artist Residences / {define} + FRANTZEN et al architecten

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Kasterlee, Belgium
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Architects: FRANTZEN et al architecten, {define}
- Area: 1109 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Robby Vandenhouwe, Luc Roymans
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Lead Architects: Wesley Lanckriet, Tom Frantzen, Robby Vandenhouwe
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- Category: Cultural Architecture, Housing, Sustainability
- Design Team: Wesley Lanckriet, Tom Frantzen
- Technical Team: Robby Vandenhouwe
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: denkbar
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: TECH3
- Landscape Architecture: Aldrik Heirman
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: SoniQ
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Realed
- General Contractor: Vanhout.pro
- Project Management: Facilitair Bedrijf
- City: Kasterlee
- Country: Belgium
Text description provided by the architects. The Artist Residences at MASEREEL, a contemporary arts center and international residency for graphic arts and printed media in Belgium, rethink temporary lodging for artists as a compact, circular, and adaptable building embedded in the wooded landscape of Kasterlee.