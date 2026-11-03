Atrapos, Summer Residence on the Island of Antiparos / AREA

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Architects: AREA, Architecture Research Athens
- Area: 530 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Vassilis Makris
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Lead Architects: Styliani Daouti, Giorgos Mitroulias, Michaeljohn Raftopoulos
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Design Team: Styliani Daouti, Giorgos Mitroulias, Michaeljohn Raftopoulos, Kleoniki Lytra, Anthi Verykiou, Konstantinos Dolapsoglou (architecture student)
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: ERISMA
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: PG Kamarinos
- Landscape Architecture: doxiadis+
- Country: Greece
Text description provided by the architects. The sinuous curves of the house unfold along an old, agrarian pathway, closely following the natural contours of the earth. As the plan gently steps down the glen, sectional differences begin to organize the interior, and the single-level residence gradually settles into its position as a subterranean dwelling.