Atrapos, Summer Residence on the Island of Antiparos / AREA

© Vassilis Makris

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Design Team: Styliani Daouti, Giorgos Mitroulias, Michaeljohn Raftopoulos, Kleoniki Lytra, Anthi Verykiou, Konstantinos Dolapsoglou (architecture student)

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: ERISMA

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: PG Kamarinos

Landscape Architecture: doxiadis+

Country: Greece

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Text description provided by the architects. The sinuous curves of the house unfold along an old, agrarian pathway, closely following the natural contours of the earth. As the plan gently steps down the glen, sectional differences begin to organize the interior, and the single-level residence gradually settles into its position as a subterranean dwelling.