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Atrapos, Summer Residence on the Island of Antiparos / AREA

Atrapos, Summer Residence on the Island of Antiparos / AREA - Exterior PhotographyAtrapos, Summer Residence on the Island of Antiparos / AREA - Exterior Photography, CoastAtrapos, Summer Residence on the Island of Antiparos / AREA - Interior Photography, ConcreteAtrapos, Summer Residence on the Island of Antiparos / AREA - Interior Photography, ConcreteAtrapos, Summer Residence on the Island of Antiparos / AREA - More Images+ 19

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Houses
Greece
  • Design Team: Styliani Daouti, Giorgos Mitroulias, Michaeljohn Raftopoulos, Kleoniki Lytra, Anthi Verykiou, Konstantinos Dolapsoglou (architecture student)
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: ERISMA
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: PG Kamarinos
  • Landscape Architecture: doxiadis+
  • Country: Greece
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Atrapos, Summer Residence on the Island of Antiparos / AREA - Image 13 of 24
© Vassilis Makris

Text description provided by the architects. The sinuous curves of the house unfold along an old, agrarian pathway, closely following the natural contours of the earth. As the plan gently steps down the glen, sectional differences begin to organize the interior, and the single-level residence gradually settles into its position as a subterranean dwelling.

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AREA, Architecture Research Athens
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Stone

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Cite: "Atrapos, Summer Residence on the Island of Antiparos / AREA" 03 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187688/atrapos-area> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Vassilis Makris

Atrapos，安提帕罗斯岛夏日住宅 / AREA

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