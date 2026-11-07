Beach house / Sebastian Honnér

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Architects: Sebastian Honnér
- Area: 110 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Martin Smedsen
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Lead Architects: Sebastian Honnér
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, House Interiors
- Technical Team: Ulf Persson
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: U.P Byggkonsult
- Country: Sweden
Text description provided by the architects. This beach house is a response to future climate change. The building is elevated on piers to withstand future storm surges, giving the impression that it is hovering above the dunes.