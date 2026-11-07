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Beach house / Sebastian Honnér

Beach house / Sebastian Honnér - Exterior PhotographyBeach house / Sebastian Honnér - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, ChairBeach house / Sebastian Honnér - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, DeckBeach house / Sebastian Honnér - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodBeach house / Sebastian Honnér - More Images+ 12

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Houses, House Interiors
Sweden
  • Architects: Sebastian Honnér
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  110
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Martin Smedsen
  • Lead Architects: Sebastian Honnér
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Beach house / Sebastian Honnér - Exterior Photography
© Martin Smedsen

Text description provided by the architects. This beach house is a response to future climate change. The building is elevated on piers to withstand future storm surges, giving the impression that it is hovering above the dunes.

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Sebastian Honnér
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Materials

WoodGlassSteel

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsSweden

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WoodGlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsSweden
Cite: "Beach house / Sebastian Honnér" 07 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187683/beach-house> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Martin Smedsen

海滨住宅 / Sebastian Honnér

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