Alonakia House / React Architects

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Architects: React Architects
- Area: 350 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Panagiotis Voumvakis
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Manufacturers: Contain, Develime , FILPRO, Kritikos Efarmoges, LACOMAR, PAFOS SA, SOFA DESIGN STUDIO, Subzero, THERMOPANART, halo Lighting
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Lead Architects: Natasha Deliyianni , Yiorgos Spiridonos
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, House Interiors
- Design Team: Andreas Androulakakis, Tatiana Tzanavara
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: TEKEM CONSULTING ENGINEERS
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: PAROS PRIME CONSTRUCTION
- Landscape Architecture: OUTSIDE - Eva Papadimitriou
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: HALO LIGHTING SA
- Project Management: Paros Prime Construction, React Architects
- City: Paros
- Country: Greece
Text description provided by the architects. Situated on a steep west-facing slope in Antiparos, the house overlooks the open Aegean and the long horizon of the setting sun. Its design begins with the condition of the site: a rugged terrain in which building is inseparable from the act of shaping the ground. Instead of introducing a singular object onto the hillside, the project is conceived as a continuation of the existing topography, translating the characteristics of the Cycladic landscape into a contemporary dwelling.