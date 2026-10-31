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Alonakia House / React Architects

Alonakia House / React Architects - Exterior PhotographyAlonakia House / React Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, ChairAlonakia House / React Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, ColumnAlonakia House / React Architects - Image 5 of 24Alonakia House / React Architects - More Images+ 19

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Houses, House Interiors
Paros, Greece
  • Architects: React Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  350
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Panagiotis Voumvakis
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Contain, Develime , FILPRO, Kritikos Efarmoges, LACOMAR, PAFOS SA, SOFA DESIGN STUDIO, Subzero, THERMOPANART, halo Lighting
  • Lead Architects: Natasha Deliyianni , Yiorgos Spiridonos
  • Design Team: Andreas Androulakakis, Tatiana Tzanavara
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: TEKEM CONSULTING ENGINEERS
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: PAROS PRIME CONSTRUCTION
  • Landscape Architecture: OUTSIDE - Eva Papadimitriou
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: HALO LIGHTING SA
  • Project Management: Paros Prime Construction, React Architects
  • City: Paros
  • Country: Greece
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Alonakia House / React Architects - Image 8 of 24
© Panagiotis Voumvakis

Text description provided by the architects. Situated on a steep west-facing slope in Antiparos, the house overlooks the open Aegean and the long horizon of the setting sun. Its design begins with the condition of the site: a rugged terrain in which building is inseparable from the act of shaping the ground. Instead of introducing a singular object onto the hillside, the project is conceived as a continuation of the existing topography, translating the characteristics of the Cycladic landscape into a contemporary dwelling.

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WoodGlassStone

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Cite: "Alonakia House / React Architects" 31 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187679/alonakia-react-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Panagiotis Voumvakis

Alonakia 住宅 / React Architects

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