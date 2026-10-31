Alonakia House / React Architects

© Panagiotis Voumvakis

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Residential Architecture, Houses, House Interiors • Paros, Greece Architects: React Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 350 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Panagiotis Voumvakis

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Contain , Develime , FILPRO , Kritikos Efarmoges , LACOMAR , PAFOS SA , SOFA DESIGN STUDIO , Subzero , THERMOPANART , halo Lighting

Lead Architects: Natasha Deliyianni , Yiorgos Spiridonos

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

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Text description provided by the architects. Situated on a steep west-facing slope in Antiparos, the house overlooks the open Aegean and the long horizon of the setting sun. Its design begins with the condition of the site: a rugged terrain in which building is inseparable from the act of shaping the ground. Instead of introducing a singular object onto the hillside, the project is conceived as a continuation of the existing topography, translating the characteristics of the Cycladic landscape into a contemporary dwelling.