Yakisugi House / Estudio Mazara

© Victor Stonem

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Text description provided by the architects. Designed by Mazara Estudio Arquitectura, this private residence establishes a close dialogue between its built spaces and the surrounding tropical landscape. The architectural composition brings together elongated horizontal volumes, lightweight pitched roofs, and a restrained material palette of natural stone, wood, and dark-toned structural elements.