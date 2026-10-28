  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Dominican Republic
  5. Yakisugi House / Estudio Mazara

Yakisugi House / Estudio Mazara

Yakisugi House / Estudio Mazara - Interior Photography, Wood, Column, BeamYakisugi House / Estudio Mazara - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairYakisugi House / Estudio Mazara - Image 4 of 22Yakisugi House / Estudio Mazara - Image 5 of 22Yakisugi House / Estudio Mazara - More Images+ 17

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Houses
Dominican Republic
More SpecsLess Specs
Yakisugi House / Estudio Mazara - Image 13 of 22
© Victor Stonem

Text description provided by the architects. Designed by Mazara Estudio Arquitectura, this private residence establishes a close dialogue between its built spaces and the surrounding tropical landscape. The architectural composition brings together elongated horizontal volumes, lightweight pitched roofs, and a restrained material palette of natural stone, wood, and dark-toned structural elements.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Estudio Mazara
Office

Materials

WoodStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesDominican Republic

Materials and Tags

WoodStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesDominican Republic
Cite: "Yakisugi House / Estudio Mazara" 28 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187678/yakisugi-house-estudio-mazara> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Victor Stonem

Yakisugi 住宅 / Estudio Mazara

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags