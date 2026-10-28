Yakisugi House / Estudio Mazara

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Architects: Estudio Mazara
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Victor Stonem
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- Category: Houses
- Country: Dominican Republic
Text description provided by the architects. Designed by Mazara Estudio Arquitectura, this private residence establishes a close dialogue between its built spaces and the surrounding tropical landscape. The architectural composition brings together elongated horizontal volumes, lightweight pitched roofs, and a restrained material palette of natural stone, wood, and dark-toned structural elements.