House in Dahiya / Studio Toggle

© Alexander Bogorodskiy

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Houses • Abdullah al-Salem, Kuwait Architects: Studio Toggle

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1950 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Alexander Bogorodskiy, Gijo Paul George

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Amura Lab , Comatco , ConceptCom , Daikin , Ferreira de Sá , Kartell , Lapuccino , Ligne Roset , Nor11 , OWL Barcelona , PANI JUREK , Profilatti , Secolo , Tacchini , Tima Pools

Lead Architects: Gijo Paul George, Hend Almatrouk

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Category: Houses

Lead Designer: Gijo Paul George

Design Team: Abdul Rashed, Amna Kalam, Ashlon Frank, Bareeq Bahman, Mani Kuruvila, Maria Fajardo, Rui Goncalves, Somshaker Rai, Samuel Mathew, Yasmina Dashti

Interior Design: Studio Toggle

Structural And Mep Engineering: Studio Toggle

Project Supervision: Studio Toggle

Main Contractor: AGM

City: Abdullah al-Salem

Country: Kuwait

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Text description provided by the architects. House in Dahiya gives nothing to the street. On a quiet road in Dahiyat Abdullah Al Salem, one of central Kuwait City's most premium residential districts, a stepped mass of raw exposed concrete rises between two date palms. Its principal facades are closed, and the entrance sits back behind dark vertical fins. The brief asked for exactly this: a house closed and unreadable from the street, yet open, light and generous within, and able to withstand Kuwait's heat, dust and salt air with little upkeep. Behind the sealed mass lies a protected inner world with its own climate, color and calm.