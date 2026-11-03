House in Dahiya / Studio Toggle

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Architects: Studio Toggle
- Area: 1950 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Alexander Bogorodskiy, Gijo Paul George
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Manufacturers: Amura Lab, Comatco, ConceptCom, Daikin, Ferreira de Sá, Kartell, Lapuccino, Ligne Roset, Nor11, OWL Barcelona, PANI JUREK, Profilatti, Secolo, Tacchini, Tima Pools
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Lead Architects: Gijo Paul George, Hend Almatrouk
- Category: Houses
- Lead Designer: Gijo Paul George
- Design Team: Abdul Rashed, Amna Kalam, Ashlon Frank, Bareeq Bahman, Mani Kuruvila, Maria Fajardo, Rui Goncalves, Somshaker Rai, Samuel Mathew, Yasmina Dashti
- Interior Design: Studio Toggle
- Structural And Mep Engineering: Studio Toggle
- Project Supervision: Studio Toggle
- Main Contractor: AGM
- City: Abdullah al-Salem
- Country: Kuwait
Text description provided by the architects. House in Dahiya gives nothing to the street. On a quiet road in Dahiyat Abdullah Al Salem, one of central Kuwait City's most premium residential districts, a stepped mass of raw exposed concrete rises between two date palms. Its principal facades are closed, and the entrance sits back behind dark vertical fins. The brief asked for exactly this: a house closed and unreadable from the street, yet open, light and generous within, and able to withstand Kuwait's heat, dust and salt air with little upkeep. Behind the sealed mass lies a protected inner world with its own climate, color and calm.