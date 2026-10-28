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A Geometric Ruin / 00L

A Geometric Ruin / 00L - Exterior PhotographyA Geometric Ruin / 00L - Image 2 of 49A Geometric Ruin / 00L - Image 3 of 49A Geometric Ruin / 00L - Exterior Photography, ConcreteA Geometric Ruin / 00L - More Images+ 44

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Residential Architecture, Houses, Residential Interiors
Villa La Bolsa, Argentina
  • Architects: 00L
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  140
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Juan Cruz Paredes
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Text description provided by the architects. Inhabiting the open landscape of the Córdoba hinterland calls for an act of spatial delimitation and the establishment of a domestic order. Located in La Bolsa, this low-cost residential project adopts the patio as the generative principle of its architectural layout, drawing on a dwelling type deeply rooted in the history of architecture. Its references include Jørn Utzon's celebrated Kingo Houses and Alvar Aalto's Muuratsalo Experimental House, both of which explore the L-shaped house organized around an open space, establishing an articulated relationship between domestic intimacy, landscape, and collective life.

A Geometric Ruin / 00L - Image 3 of 49
© Juan Cruz Paredes
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Cite: "A Geometric Ruin / 00L" 28 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187661/a-geometric-ruin> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Juan Cruz Paredes

几何废墟 / 00L

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