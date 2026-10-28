A Geometric Ruin / 00L

© Juan Cruz Paredes

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, Residential Interiors

Design Team: Ignacio Servetto, Mirko Romagnoli

City: Villa La Bolsa

Country: Argentina

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Text description provided by the architects. Inhabiting the open landscape of the Córdoba hinterland calls for an act of spatial delimitation and the establishment of a domestic order. Located in La Bolsa, this low-cost residential project adopts the patio as the generative principle of its architectural layout, drawing on a dwelling type deeply rooted in the history of architecture. Its references include Jørn Utzon's celebrated Kingo Houses and Alvar Aalto's Muuratsalo Experimental House, both of which explore the L-shaped house organized around an open space, establishing an articulated relationship between domestic intimacy, landscape, and collective life.