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  5. Wood Structure on top of Brick Structure / corpo atelier

Wood Structure on top of Brick Structure / corpo atelier

Wood Structure on top of Brick Structure / corpo atelier - Exterior PhotographyWood Structure on top of Brick Structure / corpo atelier - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Door, Column, GlassWood Structure on top of Brick Structure / corpo atelier - Interior Photography, Wood, Arch, Brick, ColumnWood Structure on top of Brick Structure / corpo atelier - Interior Photography, Wood, Brick, Arch, Arcade, ColumnWood Structure on top of Brick Structure / corpo atelier - More Images+ 16

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Refurbishment
Olhão, Portugal
  • Architects: corpo atelier
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  360
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Francisco Ascensão
  • Lead Architects: Filipe Paixão, Diogo Moutinho Silva
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Wood Structure on top of Brick Structure / corpo atelier - Exterior Photography
© Francisco Ascensão

Text description provided by the architects. The two-story corner building bares resemblance to a collage type of construction. The ground-floor, the first-floor and the two facades that wrap them to have very little in common. Each isdefined by its own structural system, with its specific materials, spatial and aesthetic attributes.

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Cite: "Wood Structure on top of Brick Structure / corpo atelier" 29 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187639/wood-structure-on-top-of-brick-structure-corpo-atelier> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Francisco Ascensão

砖混结构之上的木结构 / corpo atelier

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