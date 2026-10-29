Wood Structure on top of Brick Structure / corpo atelier

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Olhão, Portugal
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Architects: corpo atelier
- Area: 360 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Francisco Ascensão
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Lead Architects: Filipe Paixão, Diogo Moutinho Silva
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- Category: Refurbishment
- Design Team: Theodora Skillo
- City: Olhão
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. The two-story corner building bares resemblance to a collage type of construction. The ground-floor, the first-floor and the two facades that wrap them to have very little in common. Each isdefined by its own structural system, with its specific materials, spatial and aesthetic attributes.