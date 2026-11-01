KOI Restaurant / SOA Architekti

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Staré Mesto, Slovakia
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Architects: SOA Architekti
- Area: 407 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Matej Hakár
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Manufacturers: Pedrali, Casalgrande Padana, CE.SI. Ceramica, Flos, HAY, ISAN, KB-BLOK, MN Metall, Master & Master, Paged, RMC
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Lead Architects: Štefan Šulek, Lucia Kráľ
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- Category: Restaurant
- Graphic Design: Tomáš Eisner
- City: Staré Mesto
- Country: Slovakia
Text description provided by the architects. The restaurant in Košice occupies a corner building in the historic city centre, in a space that previously housed a clothing or furniture store. The business is run by a father and son. The father brings personal experience, a strong sense of family tradition, and an openness to blending diverse culinary influences into the concept. The son contributes a contemporary gastronomic approach, an understanding of a younger audience, and the energy of an urban venue designed not only for dining but for all-day social life.