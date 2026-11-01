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KOI Restaurant / SOA Architekti

KOI Restaurant / SOA Architekti - Image 2 of 20KOI Restaurant / SOA Architekti - Interior Photography, Dining roomKOI Restaurant / SOA Architekti - Interior Photography, Dining room, ChairKOI Restaurant / SOA Architekti - Interior Photography, Dining roomKOI Restaurant / SOA Architekti - More Images+ 15

Curated by Nina Vuga

Restaurant
Staré Mesto, Slovakia
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KOI Restaurant / SOA Architekti - Image 2 of 20
© Matej Hakár

Text description provided by the architects. The restaurant in Košice occupies a corner building in the historic city centre, in a space that previously housed a clothing or furniture store. The business is run by a father and son. The father brings personal experience, a strong sense of family tradition, and an openness to blending diverse culinary influences into the concept. The son contributes a contemporary gastronomic approach, an understanding of a younger audience, and the energy of an urban venue designed not only for dining but for all-day social life.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantSlovakia
Cite: "KOI Restaurant / SOA Architekti" 01 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187623/koi-soa-architekti> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Matej Hakár

KOI Restaurant / SOA Architekti

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