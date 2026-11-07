Edicola 518 / Giuseppe Arezzi

© Giovanni Emilio Galanello

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Urbanism, Small Scale

Lead Team: Giuseppe Arezzi

Design Team: Matteo Pettorali

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Listone Giordano

Technical Partner: Seed Festival, Umbra Acque

City: Perugia

Country: Italy

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Text description provided by the architects. The project for Edicola 518 redefines the kiosk for independent magazines and books along the historic staircase of Sant'Ercolano in Perugia, transforming it into an "Urban oasis for cultural exhibitionism" and a device for social activation.