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Edicola 518 / Giuseppe Arezzi

Curated by Nina Vuga

Urbanism, Small Scale
Perugia, Italy
  • Category: Urbanism, Small Scale
  • Lead Team: Giuseppe Arezzi
  • Design Team: Matteo Pettorali
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Listone Giordano
  • Technical Partner: Seed Festival, Umbra Acque
  • City: Perugia
  • Country: Italy
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Edicola 518 / Giuseppe Arezzi - Exterior Photography
© Giovanni Emilio Galanello

Text description provided by the architects. The project for Edicola 518 redefines the kiosk for independent magazines and books along the historic staircase of Sant'Ercolano in Perugia, transforming it into an "Urban oasis for cultural exhibitionism" and a device for social activation.

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Giuseppe Arezzi
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismOtherSmall ScaleItaly
Cite: "Edicola 518 / Giuseppe Arezzi" 07 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187621/edicola-518-giuseppe-arezzi> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Giovanni Emilio Galanello

Edicola 518 / Giuseppe Arezzi

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