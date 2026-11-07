Edicola 518 / Giuseppe Arezzi

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Perugia, Italy
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Architects: Giuseppe Arezzi
- Area: 10 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Giovanni Emilio Galanello
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Lead Architects: Giuseppe Arezzi
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- Category: Urbanism, Small Scale
- Lead Team: Giuseppe Arezzi
- Design Team: Matteo Pettorali
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Listone Giordano
- Technical Partner: Seed Festival, Umbra Acque
- City: Perugia
- Country: Italy
Text description provided by the architects. The project for Edicola 518 redefines the kiosk for independent magazines and books along the historic staircase of Sant'Ercolano in Perugia, transforming it into an "Urban oasis for cultural exhibitionism" and a device for social activation.