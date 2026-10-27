Cibeles House / Taller Síntesis

© Mauricio Carvajal

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Houses • La Ceja, Colombia Architects: Taller Síntesis

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 205 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Mauricio Carvajal

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Eternit Perú , Inmunizadora Serye , Toptec

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

Architects In Charge: Farhid Maya Ramírez, David Cuartas Restrepo

Taller Síntesis Design Team: Anderson Serna Montoya, Camilo Ramírez Herrera

23 Construction Design Team: Anny Gómez Patiño, Alejandro Parra Coutin

Engineering: Wilmar Vélez

Engineering & Consulting>Electrical: PC Mejía

Engineering & Consulting>Plumbing: IDR

Budget: Concepto y movimiento

City: La Ceja

Country: Colombia

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Text description provided by the architects. The Cibeles House is located in the municipality of La Ceja, a region characterized by open landscapes, gentle topography, and a strong presence of native vegetation. This natural setting not only frames the project but also defines its starting point: conceiving a home that respects the site, reduces its footprint, and allows the landscape to maintain its continuity.