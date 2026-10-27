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Cibeles House / Taller Síntesis

Cibeles House / Taller Síntesis - Interior Photography, Dining roomCibeles House / Taller Síntesis - Image 3 of 24Cibeles House / Taller Síntesis - Image 4 of 24Cibeles House / Taller Síntesis - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Shelving, Countertop, Lighting, ChairCibeles House / Taller Síntesis - More Images+ 19

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Houses
La Ceja, Colombia
  • Architects: Taller Síntesis
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  205
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Mauricio Carvajal
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Eternit Perú, Inmunizadora Serye, Toptec
  • Category: Houses
  • Architects In Charge: Farhid Maya Ramírez, David Cuartas Restrepo
  • Taller Síntesis Design Team: Anderson Serna Montoya, Camilo Ramírez Herrera
  • 23 Construction Design Team: Anny Gómez Patiño, Alejandro Parra Coutin
  • Engineering: Wilmar Vélez
  • Engineering & Consulting>Electrical: PC Mejía
  • Engineering & Consulting>Plumbing: IDR
  • Budget: Concepto y movimiento
  • City: La Ceja
  • Country: Colombia
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
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Cibeles House / Taller Síntesis - Interior Photography, Dining room
© Mauricio Carvajal

Text description provided by the architects. The Cibeles House is located in the municipality of La Ceja, a region characterized by open landscapes, gentle topography, and a strong presence of native vegetation. This natural setting not only frames the project but also defines its starting point: conceiving a home that respects the site, reduces its footprint, and allows the landscape to maintain its continuity.

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About this office
Taller Síntesis
Office

Materials

WoodSteelConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesColombia

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WoodSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesColombia
Cite: "Cibeles House / Taller Síntesis" [Casa Cibeles / Taller Síntesis] 27 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187616/cibeles-house-taller-sintesis> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Mauricio Carvajal

Cibeles 住宅 / Taller Síntesis

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