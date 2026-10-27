Casa Cibeles / Taller Síntesis + 23 constructora

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Architects: 23 constructora, Taller Síntesis
- Area: 205 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Mauricio Carvajal
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Manufacturers: Eternit Perú, Inmunizadora Serye, Toptec
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- Category: Houses
- Architects In Charge: Farhid Maya Ramírez, David Cuartas Restrepo
- Taller Síntesis Design Team: Anderson Serna Montoya, Camilo Ramírez Herrera
- 23 Constructora Design Team: Anny Gómez Patiño, Alejandro Parra Coutin
- Engineering: Wilmar Vélez
- Engineering & Consulting>Electrical: PC Mejía
- Engineering & Consulting > Plumbing: IDR
- Budget: Concepto y movimiento
- City: La Ceja
- Country: Colombia
Text description provided by the architects. Casa Cibeles is located in the municipality of La Ceja, a region characterized by open landscapes, gentle topography, and a strong presence of native vegetation. This natural setting not only frames the project but also defines its starting point: conceiving a home that respects the site, minimizes its footprint, and allows the landscape to maintain its continuity.