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The Turquoise House / SUPRBLK Studio

The Turquoise House / SUPRBLK Studio - Exterior PhotographyThe Turquoise House / SUPRBLK Studio - Exterior Photography, Wood, DoorThe Turquoise House / SUPRBLK Studio - Exterior Photography, DoorThe Turquoise House / SUPRBLK Studio - Exterior PhotographyThe Turquoise House / SUPRBLK Studio - More Images+ 25

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Residential Architecture, Houses
Halifax, Canada
  • Architects: SUPRBLK Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3530 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Doublespace, James Smith
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:   AAline, CBH, Cristina Rubinetterie, Geon Tile, Mudd
  • Lead Architects: Sara L'Esperance, Michael Putman
  • General Contractor: Bruno Builders
  • Landscape Architecture: Plants for People
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Andrea Doncaster Engineers
  • Interior Design: SUPRBLK Studio
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: SDMM
  • City: Halifax
  • Country: Canada
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The Turquoise House / SUPRBLK Studio - Exterior Photography
© Doublespace

Text description provided by the architects. The Turquoise House fits a family home, architecture studioand independent apartment onto a narrow Halifax lot, using two gabled volumes and a series of courtyards to create density without sacrificing light, privacy or connection to the outdoors.

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Cite: "The Turquoise House / SUPRBLK Studio" 30 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187611/the-turquoise-house-suprblk-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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绿松石之家 / SUPRBLK Studio

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