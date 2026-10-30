The Turquoise House / SUPRBLK Studio

© Doublespace

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Residential Architecture, Houses • Halifax, Canada Architects: SUPRBLK Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3530 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Doublespace, James Smith

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: AAline , CBH , Cristina Rubinetterie , Geon Tile , Mudd

Lead Architects: Sara L'Esperance, Michael Putman

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

General Contractor: Bruno Builders

Landscape Architecture: Plants for People

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Andrea Doncaster Engineers

Interior Design: SUPRBLK Studio

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: SDMM

City: Halifax

Country: Canada

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Text description provided by the architects. The Turquoise House fits a family home, architecture studioand independent apartment onto a narrow Halifax lot, using two gabled volumes and a series of courtyards to create density without sacrificing light, privacy or connection to the outdoors.