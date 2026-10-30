The Turquoise House / SUPRBLK Studio

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Halifax, Canada
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Architects: SUPRBLK Studio
- Area: 3530 ft²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Doublespace, James Smith
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Manufacturers: AAline, CBH, Cristina Rubinetterie, Geon Tile, Mudd
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Lead Architects: Sara L'Esperance, Michael Putman
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- General Contractor: Bruno Builders
- Landscape Architecture: Plants for People
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Andrea Doncaster Engineers
- Interior Design: SUPRBLK Studio
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: SDMM
- City: Halifax
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. The Turquoise House fits a family home, architecture studioand independent apartment onto a narrow Halifax lot, using two gabled volumes and a series of courtyards to create density without sacrificing light, privacy or connection to the outdoors.