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Driftwood Residence / Nestcraft Architecture

Driftwood Residence / Nestcraft Architecture - Interior Photography, WoodDriftwood Residence / Nestcraft Architecture - Interior Photography, WoodDriftwood Residence / Nestcraft Architecture - Image 4 of 32Driftwood Residence / Nestcraft Architecture - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Bed, BeamDriftwood Residence / Nestcraft Architecture - More Images+ 27

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Kozhikode, India
  • Architects: Nestcraft Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2950 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Abhimanyu KV, Rohit Palakkal
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Asian Paints, SIMPOLO TILES, ULTRATECH CEMENTS
  • Lead Architect: Rohit Palakkal
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Driftwood Residence / Nestcraft Architecture - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Balcony, Courtyard
© Abhimanyu KV

Text description provided by the architects. Driftwood is a 2,900-square-foot house on an irregular 11-cent urban plot, designed for three generations. The project explores how the familiar qualities of traditional domestic environments can be reinterpreted through a contemporary tropical architectural language.

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Nestcraft Architecture
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WoodGlassConcrete

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Cite: "Driftwood Residence / Nestcraft Architecture" 09 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187593/driftwood-residence-nestcraft-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Abhimanyu KV

漂流木住宅 / Nestcraft Architecture

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