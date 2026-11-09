Driftwood Residence / Nestcraft Architecture

© Abhimanyu KV

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Houses • Kozhikode, India Architects: Nestcraft Architecture

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2950 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Abhimanyu KV, Rohit Palakkal

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Asian Paints , SIMPOLO TILES , ULTRATECH CEMENTS

Lead Architect: Rohit Palakkal

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Text description provided by the architects. Driftwood is a 2,900-square-foot house on an irregular 11-cent urban plot, designed for three generations. The project explores how the familiar qualities of traditional domestic environments can be reinterpreted through a contemporary tropical architectural language.