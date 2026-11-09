Driftwood Residence / Nestcraft Architecture

-
Architects: Nestcraft Architecture
- Area: 2950 ft²
- Year: 2026
-
Photographs:Abhimanyu KV, Rohit Palakkal
-
Manufacturers: Asian Paints, SIMPOLO TILES, ULTRATECH CEMENTS
-
Lead Architect: Rohit Palakkal
More SpecsLess Specs
Text description provided by the architects. Driftwood is a 2,900-square-foot house on an irregular 11-cent urban plot, designed for three generations. The project explores how the familiar qualities of traditional domestic environments can be reinterpreted through a contemporary tropical architectural language.