House with Ghost Roof and Garden / OOOarchitecture

© Shota Hiyoshi

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Houses • Chiba, Japan Architects: OOOarchitecture

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 86 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Shota Hiyoshi

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Marushi Mokuzai , Tokyo Koei

Lead Architects: Yo Sato, Ryohei Baba, Hikomaru Wada

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

Technical Team: Kayo Sato

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Takashi Baba Structural Design Office

General Contractor: Fujiken

Interior Design: Mute Furniture

City: Chiba

Country: Japan

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Text description provided by the architects. This wooden family home is located in a residential neighborhood in Inage Ward, Chiba City, Japan. The design is organized around an L-shaped, single-story plan that embraces a central garden. Rather than serving merely as an ancillary outdoor space, the garden forms the heart of the living environment, continually exposed to the changing conditions of light, wind, rain, and plant life.