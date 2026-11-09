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House with Ghost Roof and Garden / OOOarchitecture

House with Ghost Roof and Garden / OOOarchitecture - Interior Photography, CourtyardHouse with Ghost Roof and Garden / OOOarchitecture - Image 3 of 28House with Ghost Roof and Garden / OOOarchitecture - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamHouse with Ghost Roof and Garden / OOOarchitecture - Image 5 of 28House with Ghost Roof and Garden / OOOarchitecture - More Images+ 23

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Chiba, Japan
  • Architects: OOOarchitecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  86
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Shota Hiyoshi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Marushi Mokuzai, Tokyo Koei
  • Lead Architects: Yo Sato, Ryohei Baba, Hikomaru Wada
  • Category: Houses
  • Technical Team: Kayo Sato
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Takashi Baba Structural Design Office
  • General Contractor: Fujiken
  • Interior Design: Mute Furniture
  • City: Chiba
  • Country: Japan
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
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House with Ghost Roof and Garden / OOOarchitecture - Exterior Photography
© Shota Hiyoshi

Text description provided by the architects. This wooden family home is located in a residential neighborhood in Inage Ward, Chiba City, Japan. The design is organized around an L-shaped, single-story plan that embraces a central garden. Rather than serving merely as an ancillary outdoor space, the garden forms the heart of the living environment, continually exposed to the changing conditions of light, wind, rain, and plant life.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "House with Ghost Roof and Garden / OOOarchitecture" 09 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187591/house-with-ghost-roof-and-garden-oooarchitecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Shota Hiyoshi

Ghost Roof 与花园住宅 / OOOarchitecture

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