Vishram Vadi Nu Ghar / Ikshhana Design Studio

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Architects: Ikshhana Design Studio
- Area: 280 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Manan Surti Photography
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Lead Architect: Devansshi H. Shrof
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Text description provided by the architects. Vishram Vaadi Nu Ghar is a riverside farmhouse that seamlessly integrates architecture with its natural surroundings, creating a tranquil retreat rooted in the landscape of Navsari. Designed by Ikshhana Design Studio for Mr. Sanjay Bhatt, Vishram Vaadi Nu Ghar is a farmhouse and interior design project located along the banks of the Purna River in Navsari, Gujarat.