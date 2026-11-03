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Vishram Vadi Nu Ghar / Ikshhana Design Studio

Vishram Vadi Nu Ghar / Ikshhana Design Studio - Exterior PhotographyVishram Vadi Nu Ghar / Ikshhana Design Studio - Interior PhotographyVishram Vadi Nu Ghar / Ikshhana Design Studio - Interior Photography, Chair, BrickVishram Vadi Nu Ghar / Ikshhana Design Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting, Glass, ChairVishram Vadi Nu Ghar / Ikshhana Design Studio - More Images+ 20

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Navsari, India
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© Manan Surti Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Vishram Vaadi Nu Ghar is a riverside farmhouse that seamlessly integrates architecture with its natural surroundings, creating a tranquil retreat rooted in the landscape of Navsari. Designed by Ikshhana Design Studio for Mr. Sanjay Bhatt, Vishram Vaadi Nu Ghar is a farmhouse and interior design project located along the banks of the Purna River in Navsari, Gujarat.

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Ikshhana Design Studio
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Cite: "Vishram Vadi Nu Ghar / Ikshhana Design Studio" 03 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187587/vishram-vadi-nu-ghar-ikshhana-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Manan Surti Photography

Vishram Vadi Nu Ghar / Ikshhana Design Studio

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