Novéo / Taillandier Architectes Associés

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Bordeaux, France
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Architects: Taillandier Architectes Associés
- Area: 13688 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Roland Halbe
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Lead Architect: Marinell Van Wyk
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Housing, Sustainability
- Lead Team: TAA Bordeaux
- Architecture Offices: Lanoire & Courrian
- City: Bordeaux
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. TAA Agency presents one of its projects: "Novéo," a development comprising a KLEY serviced residence, 117 housing units (including 21 affordable homeownership units and 37 social rental units) spread across four buildings, and a shared car park with 128 spaces, located in the Bassins à Flot mixed-use development zone (ZAC) in Bordeaux (Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France).