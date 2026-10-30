Novéo / Taillandier Architectes Associés

© Roland Halbe

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Category: Residential Architecture, Housing, Sustainability

Lead Team: TAA Bordeaux

Architecture Offices: Lanoire & Courrian

City: Bordeaux

Country: France

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Text description provided by the architects. TAA Agency presents one of its projects: "Novéo," a development comprising a KLEY serviced residence, 117 housing units (including 21 affordable homeownership units and 37 social rental units) spread across four buildings, and a shared car park with 128 spaces, located in the Bassins à Flot mixed-use development zone (ZAC) in Bordeaux (Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France).