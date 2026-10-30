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Novéo / Taillandier Architectes Associés

Novéo / Taillandier Architectes Associés - Exterior Photography, FacadeNovéo / Taillandier Architectes Associés - Exterior Photography, FacadeNovéo / Taillandier Architectes Associés - Image 4 of 18Novéo / Taillandier Architectes Associés - Exterior PhotographyNovéo / Taillandier Architectes Associés - More Images+ 13

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Housing, Sustainability
Bordeaux, France
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Novéo / Taillandier Architectes Associés - Exterior Photography
© Roland Halbe

Text description provided by the architects. TAA Agency presents one of its projects: "Novéo," a development comprising a KLEY serviced residence, 117 housing units (including 21 affordable homeownership units and 37 social rental units) spread across four buildings, and a shared car park with 128 spaces, located in the Bassins à Flot mixed-use development zone (ZAC) in Bordeaux (Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France).

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Cite: "Novéo / Taillandier Architectes Associés" 30 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187563/noveo-taillandier-architectes-associes> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Roland Halbe

Novéo / Taillandier Architectes Associés

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