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MIND Museum / C.F. Møller

MIND Museum / C.F. Møller - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, GardenMIND Museum / C.F. Møller - Interior Photography, Wood, ShelvingMIND Museum / C.F. Møller - Image 4 of 23MIND Museum / C.F. Møller - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, ChairMIND Museum / C.F. Møller - More Images+ 18

Curated by Nina Vuga

Cultural Architecture, Museum, Adaptive Reuse
Middelfart, Denmark
  • Architects: C.F. Møller
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kirstine Mengel
  • Lead Architects: C.F. Møller Architects
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MIND Museum / C.F. Møller - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden
© Kirstine Mengel

Text description provided by the architects. MIND Museum is a former psychiatric patient building transformed into a contemporary museum that both preserves the site's history and creates new, flexible settings for communicating the development of psychiatry in Denmark.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitMuseumRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseDenmark
Cite: "MIND Museum / C.F. Møller" 28 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187560/mind-museum-cf-moller> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Kirstine Mengel

MIND 博物馆 / C.F. Møller

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