MIND Museum / C.F. Møller

© Kirstine Mengel

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Cultural Architecture, Museum, Adaptive Reuse

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Søren Jørgensen Engineers

Interior Design: Kumulus Agency

City: Middelfart

Country: Denmark

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Text description provided by the architects. MIND Museum is a former psychiatric patient building transformed into a contemporary museum that both preserves the site's history and creates new, flexible settings for communicating the development of psychiatry in Denmark.