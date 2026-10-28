MIND Museum / C.F. Møller

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Middelfart, Denmark
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Architects: C.F. Møller
- Area: 1500 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Kirstine Mengel
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Lead Architects: C.F. Møller Architects
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- Category: Cultural Architecture, Museum, Adaptive Reuse
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Søren Jørgensen Engineers
- Interior Design: Kumulus Agency
- City: Middelfart
- Country: Denmark
Text description provided by the architects. MIND Museum is a former psychiatric patient building transformed into a contemporary museum that both preserves the site's history and creates new, flexible settings for communicating the development of psychiatry in Denmark.