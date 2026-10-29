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Cottage / Archicraft

Cottage / Archicraft - Exterior Photography, WoodCottage / Archicraft - Exterior Photography, Wood, GardenCottage / Archicraft - Exterior Photography, WoodCottage / Archicraft - Exterior PhotographyCottage / Archicraft - More Images+ 10

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Residential Architecture, Houses
Czechia
  • Architects: Archicraft
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  84
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Petr Polák
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Prefabricated
  • Lead Architect: Tomas Ciesla
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Cottage / Archicraft - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Petr Polák

Text description provided by the architects. The site already had a cottage on it, but the existing structure was beyond saving and had to come down. Local regulations set the terms for what could replace it: the new building had to sit on the same footprint as the original, keep to one above-ground floor plus a residential attic, and any sheds or verandas added on top of that could not exceed 10 percent of the existing built-up area, and none of it was allowed to face the forest side of the property. Rather than treat those rules as a constraint to work around, we used them to set the whole massing of the house, a simple gabled form close in size and shape to what stood there before.

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Cite: "Cottage / Archicraft" 29 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187551/cottage-archicraft> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Petr Polák

度假木屋 / Archicraft

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