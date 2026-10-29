Cottage / Archicraft

© Petr Polák

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Residential Architecture, Houses • Czechia Architects: Archicraft

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 84 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Petr Polák

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Prefabricated

Lead Architect: Tomas Ciesla

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Text description provided by the architects. The site already had a cottage on it, but the existing structure was beyond saving and had to come down. Local regulations set the terms for what could replace it: the new building had to sit on the same footprint as the original, keep to one above-ground floor plus a residential attic, and any sheds or verandas added on top of that could not exceed 10 percent of the existing built-up area, and none of it was allowed to face the forest side of the property. Rather than treat those rules as a constraint to work around, we used them to set the whole massing of the house, a simple gabled form close in size and shape to what stood there before.