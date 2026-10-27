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Haras Larissa Residence / Ricardo Gusmão Arquitetos

Haras Larissa Residence / Ricardo Gusmão Arquitetos - Exterior PhotographyHaras Larissa Residence / Ricardo Gusmão Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, ChairHaras Larissa Residence / Ricardo Gusmão Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Beam, ChairHaras Larissa Residence / Ricardo Gusmão Arquitetos - Exterior PhotographyHaras Larissa Residence / Ricardo Gusmão Arquitetos - More Images+ 26

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Houses
Monte Mor, Brazil
  • Coordination: Ricardo Gusmão
  • Project Team: Raquel Morita, Gabriela Sad, Victor Morais, Paola Ornaghi, Luiza Falcão, Christian Thiago
  • General Construction: Construtora Gaia
  • Landscaping: Kinkan Paisagismo
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: LD Arti Projetos Especiais em Iluminação Ltda
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Timbau
  • Engineering & Consulting > Installations: Herf Engenharia e Projetos
  • City: Monte Mor
  • Country: Brazil
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Haras Larissa Residence / Ricardo Gusmão Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Manuel Sá

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Haras Larissa gated community, near São Paulo, the house was conceived as a retreat from the city in direct contact with the rural landscape.

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Cite: "Haras Larissa Residence / Ricardo Gusmão Arquitetos" [Residência Haras Larissa / Ricardo Gusmão Arquitetos] 27 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187541/haras-larissa-residence-ricardo-gusmao-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Manuel Sá

Haras Larissa 住宅 / Ricardo Gusmão Arquitetos

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