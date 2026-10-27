Haras Larissa Residence / Ricardo Gusmão Arquitetos

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Monte Mor, Brazil
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Architects: Ricardo Gusmão Arquitetos
- Area: 440 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Manuel Sá
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Coordination: Ricardo Gusmão
- Project Team: Raquel Morita, Gabriela Sad, Victor Morais, Paola Ornaghi, Luiza Falcão, Christian Thiago
- General Construction: Construtora Gaia
- Landscaping: Kinkan Paisagismo
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: LD Arti Projetos Especiais em Iluminação Ltda
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Timbau
- Engineering & Consulting > Installations: Herf Engenharia e Projetos
- City: Monte Mor
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Haras Larissa gated community, near São Paulo, the house was conceived as a retreat from the city in direct contact with the rural landscape.