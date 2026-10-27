Haras Larissa Residence / Ricardo Gusmão Arquitetos

© Manuel Sá

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Coordination: Ricardo Gusmão

Project Team: Raquel Morita, Gabriela Sad, Victor Morais, Paola Ornaghi, Luiza Falcão, Christian Thiago

General Construction: Construtora Gaia

Landscaping: Kinkan Paisagismo

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: LD Arti Projetos Especiais em Iluminação Ltda

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Timbau

Engineering & Consulting > Installations: Herf Engenharia e Projetos

City: Monte Mor

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Haras Larissa gated community, near São Paulo, the house was conceived as a retreat from the city in direct contact with the rural landscape.