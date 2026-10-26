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Casa Cardona / Sensacional Dinámica Mexicana

Casa Cardona / Sensacional Dinámica Mexicana - Exterior PhotographyCasa Cardona / Sensacional Dinámica Mexicana - Interior PhotographyCasa Cardona / Sensacional Dinámica Mexicana - Interior PhotographyCasa Cardona / Sensacional Dinámica Mexicana - Interior Photography, Dining roomCasa Cardona / Sensacional Dinámica Mexicana - More Images+ 14

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Houses, Residential Interiors
San Luis Potosi, Mexico
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Casa Cardona / Sensacional Dinámica Mexicana - Interior Photography, Wood
© LGM Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Initially conceived as a conventional 165 m² real estate development, the residence demonstrates how an architectural proposal can transcend commercial parameters to create spatial, cultural, and human value. Its architecture establishes an intimate dialogue with the desert, transforming the conditions of its surroundings into a distinctive domestic experience.

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Cite: "Casa Cardona / Sensacional Dinámica Mexicana" 26 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187539/casa-cardona-sensacional-dinamica-mexicana> ISSN 0719-8884

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© LGM Studio

Casa Cardona 住宅 / Sensacional Dinámica Mexicana

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