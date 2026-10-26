Casa Cardona / Sensacional Dinámica Mexicana

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San Luis Potosi, Mexico
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Architects: Sensacional Dinámica Mexicana
- Area: 165 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:LGM Studio
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- Category: Houses, Residential Interiors
- City: San Luis Potosi
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. Initially conceived as a conventional 165 m² real estate development, the residence demonstrates how an architectural proposal can transcend commercial parameters to create spatial, cultural, and human value. Its architecture establishes an intimate dialogue with the desert, transforming the conditions of its surroundings into a distinctive domestic experience.