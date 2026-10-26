Casa Cardona / Sensacional Dinámica Mexicana

© LGM Studio

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses, Residential Interiors

City: San Luis Potosi

Country: Mexico

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Text description provided by the architects. Initially conceived as a conventional 165 m² real estate development, the residence demonstrates how an architectural proposal can transcend commercial parameters to create spatial, cultural, and human value. Its architecture establishes an intimate dialogue with the desert, transforming the conditions of its surroundings into a distinctive domestic experience.