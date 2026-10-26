Coqueira House / Tiago Sousa Arquitecto

© Ivo Tavares Studio

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Construction: Jose Manuel Barreiro

Landscape Design: Arq. Tiago Sousa

Illustrations: Alex Rodrigues

City: Castanheira

Country: Portugal

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Text description provided by the architects. Geometry, planes and a suspended volume. The site is organised into two distinct levels. The upper level comprises the majority of the site and is accessed via the upper road. The lower level, on the other hand, is the result of an excavation, connected to the lower road, and is a flat platform contained between large granite retaining walls.