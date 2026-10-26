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Coqueira House / Tiago Sousa Arquitecto

Coqueira House / Tiago Sousa Arquitecto - Image 2 of 43Coqueira House / Tiago Sousa Arquitecto - Exterior Photography, Concrete, ColumnCoqueira House / Tiago Sousa Arquitecto - Exterior PhotographyCoqueira House / Tiago Sousa Arquitecto - Exterior Photography, Column, ConcreteCoqueira House / Tiago Sousa Arquitecto - More Images+ 38

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Houses
Castanheira, Portugal
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Coqueira House / Tiago Sousa Arquitecto - Exterior Photography
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Geometry, planes and a suspended volume. The site is organised into two distinct levels. The upper level comprises the majority of the site and is accessed via the upper road. The lower level, on the other hand, is the result of an excavation, connected to the lower road, and is a flat platform contained between large granite retaining walls.

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Cite: "Coqueira House / Tiago Sousa Arquitecto" [Casa Coqueira / Tiago Sousa Arquitecto] 26 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187520/coqueira-house-tiago-sousa-arquitecto> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Ivo Tavares Studio

Casa Coqueira / Tiago Sousa Arquitecto

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