Coqueira House / Tiago Sousa Arquitecto

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Castanheira, Portugal
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Architects: Tiago Sousa Arquitecto
- Area: 140 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Ivo Tavares Studio
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Construction: Jose Manuel Barreiro
- Landscape Design: Arq. Tiago Sousa
- Illustrations: Alex Rodrigues
- City: Castanheira
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. Geometry, planes and a suspended volume. The site is organised into two distinct levels. The upper level comprises the majority of the site and is accessed via the upper road. The lower level, on the other hand, is the result of an excavation, connected to the lower road, and is a flat platform contained between large granite retaining walls.