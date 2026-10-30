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Vaastavya Residence / Space Agency

Vaastavya Residence / Space Agency - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, Lighting, ChairVaastavya Residence / Space Agency - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, ChairVaastavya Residence / Space Agency - Interior Photography, StairsVaastavya Residence / Space Agency - Image 5 of 17Vaastavya Residence / Space Agency - More Images+ 12

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Bengaluru, India
  • Architects: Space Agency
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3500 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Shamanth Patil J
  • Lead Architect: Nikita Malode
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Vaastavya Residence / Space Agency - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Shamanth Patil J

Text description provided by the architects. On a compact urban plot, Vaastavya transforms the limitations of a dense neighborhood into an opportunity to explore vertical living, controlled privacy, and spaces shaped around a family's creative life. Designed for a three-generation family, the residence replaces an aging family home while retaining the clients' desire for a warm, simple, and personal environment. Vageesh Hegde and Sindhu, both working in the software industry, envisioned a home centered around togetherness rather than rigidly separated private spaces.

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Space Agency
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WoodGlassConcrete

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Cite: "Vaastavya Residence / Space Agency" 30 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187510/vaastavya-residence-space-agency> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Shamanth Patil J

Vaastavya 住宅 / Space Agency

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