Vaastavya Residence / Space Agency

© Shamanth Patil J

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Text description provided by the architects. On a compact urban plot, Vaastavya transforms the limitations of a dense neighborhood into an opportunity to explore vertical living, controlled privacy, and spaces shaped around a family's creative life. Designed for a three-generation family, the residence replaces an aging family home while retaining the clients' desire for a warm, simple, and personal environment. Vageesh Hegde and Sindhu, both working in the software industry, envisioned a home centered around togetherness rather than rigidly separated private spaces.