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U House / NAQI & Partners

U House / NAQI & Partners - Exterior Photography, Wood, BeamU House / NAQI & Partners - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, DoorU House / NAQI & Partners - Interior PhotographyU House / NAQI & Partners - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair, BeamU House / NAQI & Partners - More Images+ 30

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Ha Long, Vietnam
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U House / NAQI & Partners - Exterior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Nguyễn Nhật Anh Chương

Text description provided by the architects. In many rural areas of northern Vietnam, large plots once occupied by extended families and lineages are gradually being subdivided among younger generations to build separate homes. As the lifestyles of younger generations evolve alongside urbanization, patterns of settlement are changing: plots are becoming smaller, multi-storey houses are replacing low-rise garden houses, while family life is becoming increasingly independent.

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NAQI & Partners
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WoodGlassConcrete

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Cite: "U House / NAQI & Partners" 07 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187503/u-house-naqi-and-partners> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Nguyễn Nhật Anh Chương

U 住宅 / NAQI & Partners

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