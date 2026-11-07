U House / NAQI & Partners

© Nguyễn Nhật Anh Chương

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Text description provided by the architects. In many rural areas of northern Vietnam, large plots once occupied by extended families and lineages are gradually being subdivided among younger generations to build separate homes. As the lifestyles of younger generations evolve alongside urbanization, patterns of settlement are changing: plots are becoming smaller, multi-storey houses are replacing low-rise garden houses, while family life is becoming increasingly independent.