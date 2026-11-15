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Apartment NDRX / Studio Gypsandconcrete

Apartment NDRX / Studio Gypsandconcrete - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairApartment NDRX / Studio Gypsandconcrete - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, Shelving, ChairApartment NDRX / Studio Gypsandconcrete - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, BedroomApartment NDRX / Studio Gypsandconcrete - Interior PhotographyApartment NDRX / Studio Gypsandconcrete - More Images+ 17

Curated by Nina Vuga

Interior Design, Apartment Interiors
Tbilisi, Georgia
  • Architects: Studio Gypsandconcrete
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  67
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Grigory Sokolinsky
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Cassina, Flos, VitrA
  • Lead Architects: Lado Lomitashvili
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Apartment NDRX / Studio Gypsandconcrete - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, Chair
© Grigory Sokolinsky

Text description provided by the architects. This 59.2 m² apartment, with its 7 m² terrace, was imagined as both a home and a stage. Designed for a DJ, the space blurs the boundary between living and working, turning the apartment into a studio where everyday rhythms merge with musical ones.

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Studio Gypsandconcrete
Office

Materials

WoodSteelConcrete

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Cite: "Apartment NDRX / Studio Gypsandconcrete" 15 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187502/apartment-ndrx-studio-gypsandconcrete> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Grigory Sokolinsky

NDRX 公寓 / Studio Gypsandconcrete

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