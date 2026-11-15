Apartment NDRX / Studio Gypsandconcrete

© Grigory Sokolinsky

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Text description provided by the architects. This 59.2 m² apartment, with its 7 m² terrace, was imagined as both a home and a stage. Designed for a DJ, the space blurs the boundary between living and working, turning the apartment into a studio where everyday rhythms merge with musical ones.