Casa 9 / Hoang GK

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Text description provided by the architects. Designed as a psychological retreat for urban families, Casa 9 is a private weekend retreat where the boundaries between people, living spaces, and tropical nature dissolve. The design draws on a boldly spreading A-frame roof as the primary shelter for the entire house. Its tall, double-layered pitched roof and extended eaves form an effective thermal buffer, minimizing direct solar heat gain while casting broad shade over the living spaces below.