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Casa 9 / Hoang GK

Casa 9 / Hoang GK - Exterior Photography, GardenCasa 9 / Hoang GK - Image 3 of 27Casa 9 / Hoang GK - Interior Photography, BeamCasa 9 / Hoang GK - Image 5 of 27Casa 9 / Hoang GK - More Images+ 22

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Dong Nai City, Vietnam
  • Architects: Hoang GK
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  219
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Quang Dam
  • Lead Architect: Phạm Thái Công Hoàng
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Casa 9 / Hoang GK - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Quang Dam

Text description provided by the architects. Designed as a psychological retreat for urban families, Casa 9 is a private weekend retreat where the boundaries between people, living spaces, and tropical nature dissolve. The design draws on a boldly spreading A-frame roof as the primary shelter for the entire house. Its tall, double-layered pitched roof and extended eaves form an effective thermal buffer, minimizing direct solar heat gain while casting broad shade over the living spaces below.

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Hoang GK
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WoodGlassSteel

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam

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WoodGlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "Casa 9 / Hoang GK" 27 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187495/casa-9-hoang-gk> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Quang Dam

Casa 9 / Hoang GK

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