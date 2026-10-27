Casa 9 / Hoang GK

© Quang Dam

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Houses • Dong Nai City, Vietnam Architects: Hoang GK

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 219 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Quang Dam

Lead Architect: Phạm Thái Công Hoàng

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Text description provided by the architects. Designed as a psychological retreat for urban families, Casa 9 is a private weekend retreat where the boundaries between people, living spaces, and tropical nature dissolve. The design draws on a boldly spreading A-frame roof as the primary shelter for the entire house. Its tall, double-layered pitched roof and extended eaves form an effective thermal buffer, minimizing direct solar heat gain while casting broad shade over the living spaces below.