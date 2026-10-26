Project MMR / David Ito Arquitetura

© André Mortatti

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Text description provided by the architects. The MMR House was designed for a young couple who brought several highly specific demands to the project. Among them were the desire for a spiral staircase inside the house, the presence of a tree integrated into the interior environment, the ability to see the slope of the roof from the inside, and the creation of a double-height space. In addition, there were general programmatic requirements: four suites, an office, spacious social areas prepared to host around forty people, strong integration with nature, and, at the same time, privacy from the gated community.