Project MMR / David Ito Arquitetura

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Architects: David Ito Arquitetura
- Area: 319 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:André Mortatti
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Manufacturers: Rafaela Novaes
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Lead Architect: David Ito
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Project Team: David Ito
- Architecture Firms: David Ito Arquitetura
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The MMR House was designed for a young couple who brought several highly specific demands to the project. Among them were the desire for a spiral staircase inside the house, the presence of a tree integrated into the interior environment, the ability to see the slope of the roof from the inside, and the creation of a double-height space. In addition, there were general programmatic requirements: four suites, an office, spacious social areas prepared to host around forty people, strong integration with nature, and, at the same time, privacy from the gated community.