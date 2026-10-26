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Project MMR / David Ito Arquitetura

Project MMR / David Ito Arquitetura - Exterior PhotographyProject MMR / David Ito Arquitetura - Image 1 of 24Project MMR / David Ito Arquitetura - Image 3 of 24Project MMR / David Ito Arquitetura - Exterior PhotographyProject MMR / David Ito Arquitetura - More Images+ 19

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Houses
Brazil
  • Architects: David Ito Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  319
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:André Mortatti
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Rafaela Novaes
  • Lead Architect: David Ito
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Project MMR / David Ito Arquitetura - Image 5 of 24
© André Mortatti

Text description provided by the architects. The MMR House was designed for a young couple who brought several highly specific demands to the project. Among them were the desire for a spiral staircase inside the house, the presence of a tree integrated into the interior environment, the ability to see the slope of the roof from the inside, and the creation of a double-height space. In addition, there were general programmatic requirements: four suites, an office, spacious social areas prepared to host around forty people, strong integration with nature, and, at the same time, privacy from the gated community.

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Cite: "Project MMR / David Ito Arquitetura" [Project MMR / David Ito Arquitetura] 26 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187456/project-mmr-david-ito-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© André Mortatti

MMR 项目 / David Ito Arquitetura

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