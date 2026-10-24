JCB House / SUITE

© Pedro Ocanhas

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Residential Architecture, Houses • São Paulo, Brazil Architects: SUITE

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 450 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Pedro Ocanhas

Lead Architects: Carolina Mauro, Daniela Frugiuele, Luiza Monari, Filipe Troncon

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in São Paulo, JCB House is a 450-square-meter single-family residence designed by SUITE based on a precise and quiet premise: to create an architecture that presents itself in its most essential form, allowing life to unfold naturally. Developed between 2024 and 2026, the project draws on the interplay of solids and voids to organize integrated spaces that challenge the boundaries between interior and exterior, offering the family a functional, welcoming home open to different ways of living.