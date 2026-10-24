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JCB House / SUITE

JCB House / SUITE - Interior Photography, Wood, Sofa, Lighting, ChairJCB House / SUITE - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, WoodJCB House / SUITE - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, ChairJCB House / SUITE - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, Shelving, Chair, LightingJCB House / SUITE - More Images+ 11

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Houses
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: SUITE
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  450
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pedro Ocanhas
  • Lead Architects: Carolina Mauro, Daniela Frugiuele, Luiza Monari, Filipe Troncon
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JCB House / SUITE - Interior Photography
© Pedro Ocanhas

Text description provided by the architects. Located in São Paulo, JCB House is a 450-square-meter single-family residence designed by SUITE based on a precise and quiet premise: to create an architecture that presents itself in its most essential form, allowing life to unfold naturally. Developed between 2024 and 2026, the project draws on the interplay of solids and voids to organize integrated spaces that challenge the boundaries between interior and exterior, offering the family a functional, welcoming home open to different ways of living.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "JCB House / SUITE" [Casa JCB / SUITE] 24 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187446/jcb-house-suite> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Pedro Ocanhas

JCB 住宅 / SUITE

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