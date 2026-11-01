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U-shaped store / MANERA

U-shaped store / MANERA - Image 2 of 18U-shaped store / MANERA - Image 3 of 18U-shaped store / MANERA - Interior PhotographyU-shaped store / MANERA - Image 5 of 18U-shaped store / MANERA - More Images+ 13

Curated by Nina Vuga

Commercial Architecture, Retail, Store
Medellín, Colombia
  • Architects: MANERA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  170
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Juan Camilo Roa
  • Lead Architects: Maria Fernanda Serna, Victor Maréchal
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U-shaped store / MANERA - Image 3 of 18
© Juan Camilo Roa

Text description provided by the architects. U-shaped Store is a children's store designed by MANERA atelier. The project explores the relationship between retail space, scenography, and architecture, proposing a flexible environment organized around a central void.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreColombia
Cite: "U-shaped store / MANERA" 01 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187442/u-shaped-store-manera> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Juan Camilo Roa

U-shaped store / MANERA

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