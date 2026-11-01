U-shaped store / MANERA

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Medellín, Colombia
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Architects: MANERA
- Area: 170 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Juan Camilo Roa
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Lead Architects: Maria Fernanda Serna, Victor Maréchal
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- Category: Commercial Architecture, Retail, Store
- City: Medellín
- Country: Colombia
Text description provided by the architects. U-shaped Store is a children's store designed by MANERA atelier. The project explores the relationship between retail space, scenography, and architecture, proposing a flexible environment organized around a central void.