Herdade da Matinha Country House / Sabrab

© Ivo Tavares Studio

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Category: Residential Architecture, Renovation

Coordination: Miguel Barbas

Architecture Firms: Sabrab

City: Cercal

Country: Portugal

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Text description provided by the architects. Between the cork oaks and the Vicentina Coast, Herdade da Matinha was born from an abandoned Alentejo estate, whose chimney still bears the date 1917. This rural tourism project, developed by SABRAB Architecture in collaboration with the owner Alfredo Moreira da Silva, starts from a simple principle: to make use of what already existed and add only what was necessary, with the same economy of means that has always characterized rural construction in the Alentejo region.