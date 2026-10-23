Veja São Paulo Store / Roberto Somlo Arquitetura

© marcos vilas boas

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Commercial Architecture, Store

Project Team: Laura Rosenbusch, Gregório Rosenbusch

Coordination: Roberto Somlo

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Lightworks Iluminação

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Kleber Matheus Studio, Pro RAC Tecnologia Termica

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Praxis Engenharia

General Construction: saeng

Project Management: DOX

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Engenho Soluções em Engenharia

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. The project transforms an existing building on Oscar Freire Street, in the Jardim Paulista neighborhood, to house the first VEJA store in Brazil. The store is a radical encounter between exposed history and São Paulo modernism.