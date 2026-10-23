Veja São Paulo Store / Roberto Somlo Arquitetura

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São Paulo, Brazil
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Architects: Roberto Somlo Arquitetura
- Area: 536 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:marcos vilas boas, Estudio Peso Arquitectura
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Lead Architect: Roberto Somlo
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- Category: Commercial Architecture, Store
- Project Team: Laura Rosenbusch, Gregório Rosenbusch
- Coordination: Roberto Somlo
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Lightworks Iluminação
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Kleber Matheus Studio, Pro RAC Tecnologia Termica
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Praxis Engenharia
- General Construction: saeng
- Project Management: DOX
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Engenho Soluções em Engenharia
- City: São Paulo
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The project transforms an existing building on Oscar Freire Street, in the Jardim Paulista neighborhood, to house the first VEJA store in Brazil. The store is a radical encounter between exposed history and São Paulo modernism.