Tsuyama Hotel I & II Renovation / NAAD + studio tata

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Tsuyama, Japan
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Architects: NAAD, studio tata
- Area: 318 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Yosuke Ohtake
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Lead Architects: Yoichiro Hayashi (NAAD), Taichi Hirata (studio tata)
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- Category: Renovation, Hotels Interiors
- Design Team: Momoka Yamabe
- City: Tsuyama
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. Hotel I & II, Tsuyama is a pair of small hotels created through the renovation of two machiya townhouses in the Joto area of Tsuyama, Okayama Prefecture, Japan. The district is a historic townscape where traditional townhouses line the former Izumo Kaido road. Within this setting, the project converts two wooden houses into small hotels: Hotel I with a lobby and gallery, and Hotel II with a cafe, each with two guest rooms above.