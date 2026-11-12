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Tsuyama Hotel I & II Renovation / NAAD + studio tata

Tsuyama Hotel I & II Renovation / NAAD + studio tata - Image 2 of 32Tsuyama Hotel I & II Renovation / NAAD + studio tata - Interior Photography, WoodTsuyama Hotel I & II Renovation / NAAD + studio tata - Interior PhotographyTsuyama Hotel I & II Renovation / NAAD + studio tata - Interior Photography, Wood, ConcreteTsuyama Hotel I & II Renovation / NAAD + studio tata - More Images+ 27

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Renovation, Hotels Interiors
Tsuyama, Japan
  • Architects: NAAD, studio tata
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  318
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yosuke Ohtake
  • Lead Architects: Yoichiro Hayashi (NAAD), Taichi Hirata (studio tata)
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Tsuyama Hotel I & II Renovation / NAAD + studio tata - Interior Photography, Wood, Concrete
© Yosuke Ohtake

Text description provided by the architects. Hotel I & II, Tsuyama is a pair of small hotels created through the renovation of two machiya townhouses in the Joto area of Tsuyama, Okayama Prefecture, Japan. The district is a historic townscape where traditional townhouses line the former Izumo Kaido road. Within this setting, the project converts two wooden houses into small hotels: Hotel I with a lobby and gallery, and Hotel II with a cafe, each with two guest rooms above.

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NAAD
Office
studio tata
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Materials

WoodGlass

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsHotels InteriorsJapan

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WoodGlassProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsHotels InteriorsJapan
Cite: "Tsuyama Hotel I & II Renovation / NAAD + studio tata" 12 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187432/tsuyama-hotel-i-and-ii-renovation-naad-plus-studio-tata> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Yosuke Ohtake

津山酒店 I & II 期改造 / NAAD + studio tata

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