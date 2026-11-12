Tsuyama Hotel I & II Renovation / NAAD + studio tata

© Yosuke Ohtake

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Text description provided by the architects. Hotel I & II, Tsuyama is a pair of small hotels created through the renovation of two machiya townhouses in the Joto area of Tsuyama, Okayama Prefecture, Japan. The district is a historic townscape where traditional townhouses line the former Izumo Kaido road. Within this setting, the project converts two wooden houses into small hotels: Hotel I with a lobby and gallery, and Hotel II with a cafe, each with two guest rooms above.