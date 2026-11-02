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Temple of Togetherness / Bunga Design Atelier

Temple of Togetherness / Bunga Design Atelier - Exterior PhotographyTemple of Togetherness / Bunga Design Atelier - Image 3 of 32Temple of Togetherness / Bunga Design Atelier - Image 4 of 32Temple of Togetherness / Bunga Design Atelier - Image 5 of 32Temple of Togetherness / Bunga Design Atelier - More Images+ 27

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Installations & Structures
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
  • Design Team: Mohamad Al-Hafiz, Nik Nur Azlin
  • Technical Team: Aliqhwan Azraei
  • General Contractor: Nature's Creation
  • City: Kuala Lumpur
  • Country: Malaysia
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Temple of Togetherness / Bunga Design Atelier - Exterior Photography
© Mior Aizuddin

Text description provided by the architects. A temple is a place of sanctity and devotion, made specifically for the act of worship. rambu(T) rambu(T) is a temple made to cherish and honor togetherness — the pleasant feeling of being united with fellow humans in friendship and understanding.

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Bunga Design Atelier
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureMalaysia

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Cite: "Temple of Togetherness / Bunga Design Atelier" 02 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187417/temple-of-togetherness-bunga-design-atelier> ISSN 0719-8884

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