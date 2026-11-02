Temple of Togetherness / Bunga Design Atelier

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Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
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Architects: Bunga Design Atelier
- Area: 10 ft²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Hafiz Sahar, Mior Aizuddin
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Lead Architect: Mior Aizuddin Fahmi
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- Category: Installations & Structures
- Design Team: Mohamad Al-Hafiz, Nik Nur Azlin
- Technical Team: Aliqhwan Azraei
- General Contractor: Nature's Creation
- City: Kuala Lumpur
- Country: Malaysia
Text description provided by the architects. A temple is a place of sanctity and devotion, made specifically for the act of worship. rambu(T) rambu(T) is a temple made to cherish and honor togetherness — the pleasant feeling of being united with fellow humans in friendship and understanding.