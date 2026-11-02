Temple of Togetherness / Bunga Design Atelier

© Hafiz Sahar

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Category: Installations & Structures

Design Team: Mohamad Al-Hafiz, Nik Nur Azlin

Technical Team: Aliqhwan Azraei

General Contractor: Nature's Creation

City: Kuala Lumpur

Country: Malaysia

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Text description provided by the architects. A temple is a place of sanctity and devotion, made specifically for the act of worship. rambu(T) rambu(T) is a temple made to cherish and honor togetherness — the pleasant feeling of being united with fellow humans in friendship and understanding.