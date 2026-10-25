Dunhua Tower / Oyler Wu Collaborative

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Category: Residential Architecture, Apartments

Design Team: Owen Duross, Andy Magner, Thompson Burry, Marianna Girgenti, Hans Koesters

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Envision Engineering Consultans

Landscape Architecture: M-he Landscape Architectre

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Unolai Lighting Design

Interior Design: Interior Architecture Workshop (IAW)

City: Zhongzheng Village

Country: Taiwan

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Text description provided by the architects. Rising 17 stories above one of Taipei's principal promenades, Dunhua Tower redefines the residential high-rise typology through a sophisticated interplay of materiality, geometry, and sustainable design. The tower's distinctive L-shaped footprint creates two contrasting facades—one slender and elegantly proportioned, the other broader and more commanding—allowing the building to respond dynamically to its urban context while maximizing natural light and views for residents. Housing 45 residential units, the building achieves an intimate scale that distinguishes it from the typical density of Taipei's housing market.