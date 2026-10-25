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Dunhua Tower / Oyler Wu Collaborative

Dunhua Tower / Oyler Wu Collaborative - Exterior Photography, Balcony
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Dunhua Tower / Oyler Wu Collaborative - Image 2 of 27Dunhua Tower / Oyler Wu Collaborative - Image 3 of 27Dunhua Tower / Oyler Wu Collaborative - Exterior PhotographyDunhua Tower / Oyler Wu Collaborative - Image 5 of 27Dunhua Tower / Oyler Wu Collaborative - More Images+ 22

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Residential Architecture, Apartments
Zhongzheng Village, Taiwan
  • Design Team: Owen Duross, Andy Magner, Thompson Burry, Marianna Girgenti, Hans Koesters
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Envision Engineering Consultans
  • Landscape Architecture: M-he Landscape Architectre
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Unolai Lighting Design
  • Interior Design: Interior Architecture Workshop (IAW)
  • City: Zhongzheng Village
  • Country: Taiwan
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Dunhua Tower / Oyler Wu Collaborative - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Balcony
© Omni Multimedia LTD.

Text description provided by the architects. Rising 17 stories above one of Taipei's principal promenades, Dunhua Tower redefines the residential high-rise typology through a sophisticated interplay of materiality, geometry, and sustainable design. The tower's distinctive L-shaped footprint creates two contrasting facades—one slender and elegantly proportioned, the other broader and more commanding—allowing the building to respond dynamically to its urban context while maximizing natural light and views for residents. Housing 45 residential units, the building achieves an intimate scale that distinguishes it from the typical density of Taipei's housing market.

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Cite: "Dunhua Tower / Oyler Wu Collaborative" 25 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187401/dunhua-tower-oyler-wu-collaborative> ISSN 0719-8884

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