Dunhua Tower / Oyler Wu Collaborative

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Architects: Oyler Wu Collaborative
- Area: 99700 ft²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Omni Multimedia LTD., Poyao Shih
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Lead Architects: Dwayne Oyler, Jenny Wu
- Category: Residential Architecture, Apartments
- Design Team: Owen Duross, Andy Magner, Thompson Burry, Marianna Girgenti, Hans Koesters
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Envision Engineering Consultans
- Landscape Architecture: M-he Landscape Architectre
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Unolai Lighting Design
- Interior Design: Interior Architecture Workshop (IAW)
- City: Zhongzheng Village
- Country: Taiwan
Text description provided by the architects. Rising 17 stories above one of Taipei's principal promenades, Dunhua Tower redefines the residential high-rise typology through a sophisticated interplay of materiality, geometry, and sustainable design. The tower's distinctive L-shaped footprint creates two contrasting facades—one slender and elegantly proportioned, the other broader and more commanding—allowing the building to respond dynamically to its urban context while maximizing natural light and views for residents. Housing 45 residential units, the building achieves an intimate scale that distinguishes it from the typical density of Taipei's housing market.