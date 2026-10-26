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Ironwood Retreat / The Ranch Mine

Ironwood Retreat / The Ranch Mine - Exterior PhotographyIronwood Retreat / The Ranch Mine - Image 3 of 29Ironwood Retreat / The Ranch Mine - Exterior Photography, GardenIronwood Retreat / The Ranch Mine - Image 5 of 29Ironwood Retreat / The Ranch Mine - More Images+ 24

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Hospitality Architecture, Cabins & Lodges
Sedona, United States
  • Architects: The Ranch Mine
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  705 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Dan Ryan Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Alfresco Grills, Delta Millworks, Perlick Appliance
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Ironwood Retreat / The Ranch Mine - Exterior Photography
© Dan Ryan Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Most of Arizona's streams run only after a storm. Oak Creek is one of the few that flows all year and the water changes everything around it. Along its banks in Sedona, Arizona, sycamores, cottonwoods, ash and alder grow into a canopy of shade and green that most of the state never sees. On a wooded bend of the creek, architecture firm The Ranch Mine has designed "Ironwood," a small retreat built around one simple wish: to spend the days and nights down by the water, under the trees.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesUnited States
Cite: "Ironwood Retreat / The Ranch Mine" 26 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187398/ironwood-the-ranch-mine> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Dan Ryan Studio

木铁林隐居所 / The Ranch Mine

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