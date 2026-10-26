Ironwood Retreat / The Ranch Mine

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Text description provided by the architects. Most of Arizona's streams run only after a storm. Oak Creek is one of the few that flows all year and the water changes everything around it. Along its banks in Sedona, Arizona, sycamores, cottonwoods, ash and alder grow into a canopy of shade and green that most of the state never sees. On a wooded bend of the creek, architecture firm The Ranch Mine has designed "Ironwood," a small retreat built around one simple wish: to spend the days and nights down by the water, under the trees.