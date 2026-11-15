Heritage Park Mito - Wedding Venue and Restaurant / Archipatch

© Masaki Hamada

+ 18

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Restaurants & Bars, Commercial Architecture

Design Team: Toshiya Kurihara

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: ASAsocciates

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Yamazaki M&E Design CO., Ltd

City: Mito

Country: Japan

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Heritage Park Mito is a wedding venue and restaurant beside a busy arterial road in Mito, Japan. Designed by Archipatch, the project brings together two ambitions: a distinctive presence in the local streetscape and a quiet, open setting for celebration within.