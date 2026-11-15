Heritage Park Mito - Wedding Venue and Restaurant / Archipatch

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Architects: Archipatch
- Area: 1526 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Masaki Hamada
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Lead Architect: Keiko Yoshida
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- Category: Restaurants & Bars, Commercial Architecture
- Design Team: Toshiya Kurihara
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: ASAsocciates
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Yamazaki M&E Design CO., Ltd
- City: Mito
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. Heritage Park Mito is a wedding venue and restaurant beside a busy arterial road in Mito, Japan. Designed by Archipatch, the project brings together two ambitions: a distinctive presence in the local streetscape and a quiet, open setting for celebration within.