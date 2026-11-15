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Heritage Park Mito - Wedding Venue and Restaurant / Archipatch

Heritage Park Mito - Wedding Venue and Restaurant / Archipatch - Image 2 of 23Heritage Park Mito - Wedding Venue and Restaurant / Archipatch - Exterior Photography, Concrete, CourtyardHeritage Park Mito - Wedding Venue and Restaurant / Archipatch - Interior Photography, StairsHeritage Park Mito - Wedding Venue and Restaurant / Archipatch - Interior Photography, Living Room, Lighting, ChairHeritage Park Mito - Wedding Venue and Restaurant / Archipatch - More Images+ 18

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Restaurants & Bars, Commercial Architecture
Mito, Japan
  • Architects: Archipatch
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1526
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Masaki Hamada
  • Lead Architect: Keiko Yoshida
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Heritage Park Mito - Wedding Venue and Restaurant / Archipatch - Image 2 of 23
© Masaki Hamada

Text description provided by the architects. Heritage Park Mito is a wedding venue and restaurant beside a busy arterial road in Mito, Japan. Designed by Archipatch, the project brings together two ambitions: a distinctive presence in the local streetscape and a quiet, open setting for celebration within.

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Archipatch
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Materials

WoodStoneConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCommercial ArchitectureJapan

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WoodStoneConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCommercial ArchitectureJapan
Cite: "Heritage Park Mito - Wedding Venue and Restaurant / Archipatch" 15 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187395/heritage-park-mito-wedding-venue-and-restaurant-archipatch> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Masaki Hamada

水户传统公园婚礼会馆与餐厅 / Archipatch

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