House between Gardens / Studio BHD

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Paarl, South Africa
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Architects: Studio BHD
- Area: 500 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Paris Brummer
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Lead Architect: Rholand Richards
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- Category: Houses
- Design Team: Cara Nicholson
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: CDE
- City: Paarl
- Country: South Africa
Text description provided by the architects. Set within Val de Vie Estate in the Paarl Winelands, House Between Gardens is conceived as a contemporary family home shaped by landscape, climate and the rhythms of everyday living. The architecture reinterprets the Cape vernacular H-plan to create a series of interconnected internal and external spaces, allowing the house to sit not simply alongside its landscape, but between and within a collection of gardens.