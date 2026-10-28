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House between Gardens / Studio BHD

House between Gardens / Studio BHD - Exterior Photography, Garden, CourtyardHouse between Gardens / Studio BHD - Image 3 of 18House between Gardens / Studio BHD - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Wood, Lighting, Table, ChairHouse between Gardens / Studio BHD - Image 5 of 18House between Gardens / Studio BHD - More Images+ 13

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Paarl, South Africa
  • Architects: Studio BHD
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Paris Brummer
  • Lead Architect: Rholand Richards
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Cara Nicholson
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: CDE
  • City: Paarl
  • Country: South Africa
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House between Gardens / Studio BHD - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Paris Brummer

Text description provided by the architects. Set within Val de Vie Estate in the Paarl Winelands, House Between Gardens is conceived as a contemporary family home shaped by landscape, climate and the rhythms of everyday living. The architecture reinterprets the Cape vernacular H-plan to create a series of interconnected internal and external spaces, allowing the house to sit not simply alongside its landscape, but between and within a collection of gardens.

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Studio BHD
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Materials

GlassStoneConcrete

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Cite: "House between Gardens / Studio BHD" 28 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187394/house-between-gardens-studio-bhd> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Paris Brummer

庭院之间的住宅 / Studio BHD

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