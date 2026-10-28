House between Gardens / Studio BHD

© Paris Brummer

+ 13

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

Design Team: Cara Nicholson

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: CDE

City: Paarl

Country: South Africa

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Set within Val de Vie Estate in the Paarl Winelands, House Between Gardens is conceived as a contemporary family home shaped by landscape, climate and the rhythms of everyday living. The architecture reinterprets the Cape vernacular H-plan to create a series of interconnected internal and external spaces, allowing the house to sit not simply alongside its landscape, but between and within a collection of gardens.