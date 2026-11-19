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Architects: ALIANA ARCHITECTS
- Area: 45 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:MASAYA TSUCHIDE
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Lead Architects: Sadayoshi Mino
Text description provided by the architects. The site is located in Nishinokyo-Enmachi, Kyoto. The plot measures a mere 17 *tsubo* (approx. 56 square meters), forming a long, narrow "eel's bed" shape—4 meters wide and 14 meters deep. Here, we constructed a small house that combines warehouse functionality with a full suite of residential amenities for living and sleeping.