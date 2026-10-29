Kocaeli Fair Park / Özer/Ürger Architects

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Architects: Özer Ürger Architects
- Area: 24000 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Egemen Karakaya
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- Category: Public Space, Landscape Architecture
- Design Team: Ahmet Mucip Ürger, Ali Özer, Can Kalınsazoğlu, İsmet Güngör
- Project Team: Ahmet Mucip Ürger, Ali Özer, Ege Poyraz, Ercan Koca
- Client: Kocaeli Metropolitan Municipality, Department of Surveying and Projects
- Structural Engineering: BÜRO STATİK
- Mechanical Engineering: MC Mühendislik
- Electrical Engineering: ESEN Mühendislik
- Landscape Design: ÖZER\ÜRGER Architecture / Habibe Aduş
- Consultant: Asst. Prof. Nedim Kemer
- City: Izmit
- Country: Türkiye
Text description provided by the architects. Led by architects Ahmet Mucip Ürger and Ali Özer, Özer\Ürger Architecture is known for award-winning architectural and public-space projects that focus on the relationship between the built environment and people, and aim to strengthen individual participation in urban life. With Kocaeli Fair Park, the practice introduces an integrated public-space approach that reinforces continuity among the city, waterfront, and natural landscape.