Kocaeli Fair Park / Özer/Ürger Architects

© Egemen Karakaya

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Category: Public Space, Landscape Architecture

Design Team: Ahmet Mucip Ürger, Ali Özer, Can Kalınsazoğlu, İsmet Güngör

Project Team: Ahmet Mucip Ürger, Ali Özer, Ege Poyraz, Ercan Koca

Client: Kocaeli Metropolitan Municipality, Department of Surveying and Projects

Structural Engineering: BÜRO STATİK

Mechanical Engineering: MC Mühendislik

Electrical Engineering: ESEN Mühendislik

Landscape Design: ÖZER\ÜRGER Architecture / Habibe Aduş

Consultant: Asst. Prof. Nedim Kemer

City: Izmit

Country: Türkiye

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Text description provided by the architects. Led by architects Ahmet Mucip Ürger and Ali Özer, Özer\Ürger Architecture is known for award-winning architectural and public-space projects that focus on the relationship between the built environment and people, and aim to strengthen individual participation in urban life. With Kocaeli Fair Park, the practice introduces an integrated public-space approach that reinforces continuity among the city, waterfront, and natural landscape.