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Kocaeli Fair Park / Özer/Ürger Architects

Kocaeli Fair Park / Özer/Ürger Architects - Image 2 of 19Kocaeli Fair Park / Özer/Ürger Architects - Image 3 of 19Kocaeli Fair Park / Özer/Ürger Architects - Image 4 of 19Kocaeli Fair Park / Özer/Ürger Architects - Image 5 of 19Kocaeli Fair Park / Özer/Ürger Architects - More Images+ 14

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Public Space, Landscape Architecture
Izmit, Türkiye
  • Design Team: Ahmet Mucip Ürger, Ali Özer, Can Kalınsazoğlu, İsmet Güngör
  • Project Team: Ahmet Mucip Ürger, Ali Özer, Ege Poyraz, Ercan Koca
  • Client: Kocaeli Metropolitan Municipality, Department of Surveying and Projects
  • Structural Engineering: BÜRO STATİK
  • Mechanical Engineering: MC Mühendislik
  • Electrical Engineering: ESEN Mühendislik
  • Landscape Design: ÖZER\ÜRGER Architecture / Habibe Aduş
  • Consultant: Asst. Prof. Nedim Kemer
  • City: Izmit
  • Country: Türkiye
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Kocaeli Fair Park / Özer/Ürger Architects - Image 7 of 19
© Egemen Karakaya

Text description provided by the architects. Led by architects Ahmet Mucip Ürger and Ali Özer, Özer\Ürger Architecture is known for award-winning architectural and public-space projects that focus on the relationship between the built environment and people, and aim to strengthen individual participation in urban life. With Kocaeli Fair Park, the practice introduces an integrated public-space approach that reinforces continuity among the city, waterfront, and natural landscape.

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Cite: "Kocaeli Fair Park / Özer/Ürger Architects" 29 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187383/kocaeli-fair-park-ozer-urger-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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