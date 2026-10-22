Rana House / STUDIO_LPP

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São Domingos de Rana, Portugal
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Architects: STUDIO_LPP
- Area: 180 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Fábio Cunha
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Lead Architect: Luís Pedro Pinto
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Project Team: Maria Barreiros
- Technical Team: Ana Rita Marques, GAPLR Engenharia
- Landscaping: Superbotânica
- City: São Domingos de Rana
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. In a suburb with little history and no remarkable urban quality, a 1960s subdivision still offered vacant lots for yet another "villa," a housing type that so clearly characterizes these Portuguese outskirts of the big city.