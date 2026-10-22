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Rana House / STUDIO_LPP

Rana House / STUDIO_LPP - Exterior Photography, ConcreteRana House / STUDIO_LPP - Interior Photography, StairsRana House / STUDIO_LPP - Exterior Photography, Concrete, BalconyRana House / STUDIO_LPP - Exterior Photography, Facade, Door, Balcony, Concrete, HandrailRana House / STUDIO_LPP - More Images+ 14

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Houses
São Domingos de Rana, Portugal
  • Architects: STUDIO_LPP
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  180
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Fábio Cunha
  • Lead Architect: Luís Pedro Pinto
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Rana House / STUDIO_LPP - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Balcony
© Fábio Cunha

Text description provided by the architects. In a suburb with little history and no remarkable urban quality, a 1960s subdivision still offered vacant lots for yet another "villa," a housing type that so clearly characterizes these Portuguese outskirts of the big city.

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Cite: "Rana House / STUDIO_LPP" [Casa Rana / STUDIO_LPP] 22 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187347/rana-house-studio-lpp> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Fábio Cunha

Casa Rana / STUDIO_LPP

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