Mirador House / Rodrigo de la Cerda Arquitecto

© Cristóbal Correa

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Text description provided by the architects. A house that rotates to capture the view, shields itself from the wind, and adapts to the slope. Located in Mirador Punta Pite, Papudo, Chile, the house sits at elevation 240 on a steep hillside, in a privileged position facing the ocean, offering panoramic views of the landscape. Maximizing and enhancing this condition was one of the main objectives of the project.