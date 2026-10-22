  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. Mirador House / Rodrigo de la Cerda Arquitecto

Mirador House / Rodrigo de la Cerda Arquitecto

Mirador House / Rodrigo de la Cerda Arquitecto - Image 2 of 33Mirador House / Rodrigo de la Cerda Arquitecto - Exterior PhotographyMirador House / Rodrigo de la Cerda Arquitecto - Interior Photography, Coast, Balcony, DeckMirador House / Rodrigo de la Cerda Arquitecto - Image 5 of 33Mirador House / Rodrigo de la Cerda Arquitecto - More Images+ 28

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Houses
Papudo, Chile
  • Architects: Rodrigo de la Cerda Arquitecto
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Cristóbal Correa
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Melón Hormigones, Maderas Con Con, Panoramicaglass, melonhormigones.cl
  • Lead Architect: Rodrigo de la Cerda
More SpecsLess Specs
Mirador House / Rodrigo de la Cerda Arquitecto - Image 2 of 33
© Cristóbal Correa

Text description provided by the architects. A house that rotates to capture the view, shields itself from the wind, and adapts to the slope. Located in Mirador Punta Pite, Papudo, Chile, the house sits at elevation 240 on a steep hillside, in a privileged position facing the ocean, offering panoramic views of the landscape. Maximizing and enhancing this condition was one of the main objectives of the project.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Rodrigo de la Cerda Arquitecto
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile
Cite: "Mirador House / Rodrigo de la Cerda Arquitecto" [Casa Mirador / Rodrigo de la Cerda Arquitecto] 22 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187341/mirador-house-rodrigo-de-la-cerda-arquitecto> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Cristóbal Correa

Casa Mirador / Rodrigo de la Cerda Arquitecto

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags