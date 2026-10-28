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Recycling Park / Bovenbouw

Recycling Park / Bovenbouw - Interior PhotographyRecycling Park / Bovenbouw - Image 3 of 36Recycling Park / Bovenbouw - Interior Photography, Wood, BrickRecycling Park / Bovenbouw - Image 5 of 36Recycling Park / Bovenbouw - More Images+ 31

Curated by Nina Vuga

Infrastructure, Public Architecture
Antwerpen, Belgium
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Recycling Park / Bovenbouw - Exterior Photography
© © Filip Dujardin

Text description provided by the architects. In 2009, the City of Antwerp launched a competition to rethink municipal waste infrastructure — a typology typically relegated to generic asphalt lots and containers. Bovenbouw won with a master plan treating the recycling park not as an industrial backlog, but as essential, high-frequency public space. Following early siblings like the recycling centres Luchtbal and Borgerhout, Kielsbroek is the lineage's last addition, aiming to highlight the destigmatization of waste management.

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Cite: "Recycling Park / Bovenbouw " 28 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187333/recycling-park-bovenbouw> ISSN 0719-8884

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© © Filip Dujardin

垃圾分类回收公园 / Bovenbouw

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