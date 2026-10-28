Recycling Park / Bovenbouw

© © Filip Dujardin

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Category: Infrastructure, Public Architecture

Lead Team: Marie van Kerckhoven, Elin Leysen

Design Team: Jakub Srnka

General Contractor: DERO CONSTRUCT

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: BAS BVBA

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: RACO BV

City: Antwerpen

Country: Belgium

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Text description provided by the architects. In 2009, the City of Antwerp launched a competition to rethink municipal waste infrastructure — a typology typically relegated to generic asphalt lots and containers. Bovenbouw won with a master plan treating the recycling park not as an industrial backlog, but as essential, high-frequency public space. Following early siblings like the recycling centres Luchtbal and Borgerhout, Kielsbroek is the lineage's last addition, aiming to highlight the destigmatization of waste management.