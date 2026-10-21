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Bahia House / Patricia Martinez Arquitetura

Bahia House / Patricia Martinez Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, WoodBahia House / Patricia Martinez Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, PatioBahia House / Patricia Martinez Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, WoodBahia House / Patricia Martinez Arquitetura - Interior Photography, WoodBahia House / Patricia Martinez Arquitetura - More Images+ 28

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Houses
Brazil
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Bahia House / Patricia Martinez Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Fran Parente

Text description provided by the architects. Conceived as an exercise in synthesis, Casa Bahia, designed by architect Patricia Martinez, head of the firm Patricia Martinez Arquitetura, as a summer home for herself, translates a search for essentiality, where form, materiality, and sensitivity balance in a project that reflects her own vision of architecture.

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Cite: "Bahia House / Patricia Martinez Arquitetura" [Casa Bahia / Patricia Martinez Arquitetura] 21 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187298/bahia-house-patricia-martinez-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Fran Parente

Casa Bahia / Patricia Martinez Arquitetura

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