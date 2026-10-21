Bahia House / Patricia Martinez Arquitetura

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Architects: Patricia Martinez Arquitetura
- Area: 263 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Fran Parente
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Lead Architects: Patricia Martinez, Ana Marujo
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Conceived as an exercise in synthesis, Casa Bahia, designed by architect Patricia Martinez, head of the firm Patricia Martinez Arquitetura, as a summer home for herself, translates a search for essentiality, where form, materiality, and sensitivity balance in a project that reflects her own vision of architecture.