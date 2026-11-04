Funamoto Dental Clinic / STUDIO ALUC

© Kenta Hasegawa

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Category: Dental Clinic

Design Team: Hirona Sasaki, Jun Kameda

Architecture Offices: 2321Architects

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: soaps

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Sakuragumi

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Y.M.O.

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: ModuleX Inc.

General Contractor: OMOTEGUMI, LTD.

City: Uchinada

Country: Japan

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Text description provided by the architects. This project is a newly built dental clinic located in Uchinada, Ishikawa Prefecture. STUDIO ALUC was responsible for the design as a whole, from architecture to interior spaces and custom furniture. Strong winds sweeping in from the Sea of Japan and the overcast skies of Hokuriku—guided by this climate and an irregular triangular site, the architecture takes the form of four staggered volumes.