Funamoto Dental Clinic / STUDIO ALUC

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Uchinada, Japan
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Architects: STUDIO ALUC
- Area: 262 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Kenta Hasegawa
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- Category: Dental Clinic
- Design Team: Hirona Sasaki, Jun Kameda
- Architecture Offices: 2321Architects
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: soaps
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Sakuragumi
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Y.M.O.
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: ModuleX Inc.
- General Contractor: OMOTEGUMI, LTD.
- City: Uchinada
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. This project is a newly built dental clinic located in Uchinada, Ishikawa Prefecture. STUDIO ALUC was responsible for the design as a whole, from architecture to interior spaces and custom furniture. Strong winds sweeping in from the Sea of Japan and the overcast skies of Hokuriku—guided by this climate and an irregular triangular site, the architecture takes the form of four staggered volumes.