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Funamoto Dental Clinic / STUDIO ALUC

Funamoto Dental Clinic / STUDIO ALUC - Image 2 of 17Funamoto Dental Clinic / STUDIO ALUC - Interior Photography, WoodFunamoto Dental Clinic / STUDIO ALUC - Interior Photography, WoodFunamoto Dental Clinic / STUDIO ALUC - Image 5 of 17Funamoto Dental Clinic / STUDIO ALUC - More Images+ 12

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Dental Clinic
Uchinada, Japan
  • Architects: STUDIO ALUC
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  262
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kenta Hasegawa
  • Category: Dental Clinic
  • Design Team: Hirona Sasaki, Jun Kameda
  • Architecture Offices: 2321Architects
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: soaps
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Sakuragumi
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Y.M.O.
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: ModuleX Inc.
  • General Contractor: OMOTEGUMI, LTD.
  • City: Uchinada
  • Country: Japan
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
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Funamoto Dental Clinic / STUDIO ALUC - Image 2 of 17
© Kenta Hasegawa

Text description provided by the architects. This project is a newly built dental clinic located in Uchinada, Ishikawa Prefecture. STUDIO ALUC was responsible for the design as a whole, from architecture to interior spaces and custom furniture. Strong winds sweeping in from the Sea of Japan and the overcast skies of Hokuriku—guided by this climate and an irregular triangular site, the architecture takes the form of four staggered volumes.

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STUDIO ALUC
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GlassSteelConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcaredental clinicJapan

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Cite: "Funamoto Dental Clinic / STUDIO ALUC" 04 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187279/funamoto-dental-clinic-studio-aluc> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Kenta Hasegawa

Funamoto 牙科诊所 / STUDIO ALUC

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