Nazuna Hakone Miyanoshita Hotel / STUDIO ALUC

© Kenta Hasegawa

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Text description provided by the architects. Nazuna Hakone Miyanoshita is a newly opened ryokan in Hakone by Nazuna, a brand originally established in Kyoto. We were responsible for the design of its refurbishment. While Nazuna has traditionally reinterpreted Kyoto culture through the contemporary re-editing of wooden machiya townhouses, this project required the expression of Kyoto-like qualities within the constraints of a reinforced concrete (RC) structure in Hakone.