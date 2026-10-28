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Nazuna Hakone Miyanoshita Hotel / STUDIO ALUC

Nazuna Hakone Miyanoshita Hotel / STUDIO ALUC - Interior Photography, KitchenNazuna Hakone Miyanoshita Hotel / STUDIO ALUC - Image 3 of 24Nazuna Hakone Miyanoshita Hotel / STUDIO ALUC - Interior Photography, Wood, BedroomNazuna Hakone Miyanoshita Hotel / STUDIO ALUC - Interior Photography, WoodNazuna Hakone Miyanoshita Hotel / STUDIO ALUC - More Images+ 19

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Renovation, Interior Design, Hotels Interiors
Odawara, Japan
  • Architects: STUDIO ALUC
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  817
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kenta Hasegawa
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Nazuna Hakone Miyanoshita Hotel / STUDIO ALUC - Interior Photography, Wood
© Kenta Hasegawa

Text description provided by the architects. Nazuna Hakone Miyanoshita is a newly opened ryokan in Hakone by Nazuna, a brand originally established in Kyoto. We were responsible for the design of its refurbishment. While Nazuna has traditionally reinterpreted Kyoto culture through the contemporary re-editing of wooden machiya townhouses, this project required the expression of Kyoto-like qualities within the constraints of a reinforced concrete (RC) structure in Hakone.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsHotels InteriorsJapan
Cite: "Nazuna Hakone Miyanoshita Hotel / STUDIO ALUC" 28 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187278/nazuna-hakone-miyanoshita-hotel-studio-aluc> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Kenta Hasegawa

Nazuna 箱根宫之下旅馆 / STUDIO ALUC

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