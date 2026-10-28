Nazuna Hakone Miyanoshita Hotel / STUDIO ALUC

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Odawara, Japan
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Architects: STUDIO ALUC
- Area: 817 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Kenta Hasegawa
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- Category: Renovation, Interior Design, Hotels Interiors
- Design Team: Hirona Sasaki, Jun Kameda
- City: Odawara
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. Nazuna Hakone Miyanoshita is a newly opened ryokan in Hakone by Nazuna, a brand originally established in Kyoto. We were responsible for the design of its refurbishment. While Nazuna has traditionally reinterpreted Kyoto culture through the contemporary re-editing of wooden machiya townhouses, this project required the expression of Kyoto-like qualities within the constraints of a reinforced concrete (RC) structure in Hakone.