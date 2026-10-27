Resort Nasima / Studio Madouh

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Kuwait City, Kuwait
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Architects: Studio Madouh
- Area: 4925 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Mohammad Ashkanani
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Lead Architect: Naser Madouh
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- Category: Hospitality Architecture, Residential Architecture
- Design Team: Ahmad Kamel, Ahmad Mostafa, Mohammed Salman, Randa Abo Omar
- Technical Team: Abdulazim Fathi, Ahmad Salah, Jamal Fouda
- General Contractor: FUBC
- City: Kuwait City
- Country: Kuwait
Text description provided by the architects. Resort Nasima is part of a residential development throughout the State of Kuwait. The form of this resort delivers a fluid journey throughout the premises, circulating between 3 independent units, which was inspired by natural sea-to-stone erosion.