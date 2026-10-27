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Resort Nasima / Studio Madouh

Resort Nasima / Studio Madouh - Exterior PhotographyResort Nasima / Studio Madouh - Exterior Photography, Concrete, CourtyardResort Nasima / Studio Madouh - Image 3 of 16Resort Nasima / Studio Madouh - Image 4 of 16Resort Nasima / Studio Madouh - More Images+ 11

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Hospitality Architecture, Residential Architecture
Kuwait City, Kuwait
  • Architects: Studio Madouh
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4925
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Mohammad Ashkanani
  • Lead Architect: Naser Madouh
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Resort Nasima / Studio Madouh - Image 5 of 16
© Mohammad Ashkanani

Text description provided by the architects. Resort Nasima is part of a residential development throughout the State of Kuwait. The form of this resort delivers a fluid journey throughout the premises, circulating between 3 independent units, which was inspired by natural sea-to-stone erosion.

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Studio Madouh
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GlassSteelStone

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureKuwait

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Cite: "Resort Nasima / Studio Madouh" 27 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187277/resort-nasima-studio-madouh> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Mohammad Ashkanani

Nasima 度假村 / Studio Madouh

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