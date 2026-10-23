Blu Pizzeria Jeddah / movs studio

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Category: Restaurant & Bar Interiors

Design Team: Artem Lebedev, Catherine Tarasova, Tatiana Kurochkina

City: Jeddah

Country: Saudi Arabia

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Text description provided by the architects. Blu is a pizzeria chain where every restaurant takes its character from the city it opens in. For the Jeddah location, MOVS STUDIO built the interior around the element that shapes this Red Sea port: the wind. The restaurant occupies a corner unit of 335 square meters with a curved glazed facade. A terrace runs along the glass, and behind it the plan opens into one large hall, with the kitchen, storage, staff rooms and restrooms gathered in a compact service block at the rear.