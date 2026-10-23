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Blu Pizzeria Jeddah / movs studio

Blu Pizzeria Jeddah / movs studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair, LightingBlu Pizzeria Jeddah / movs studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair, LightingBlu Pizzeria Jeddah / movs studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Lighting, Chair, TableBlu Pizzeria Jeddah / movs studio - Interior Photography, Lighting, Countertop, ChairBlu Pizzeria Jeddah / movs studio - More Images+ 6

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
  • Architects: movs studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  335
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:KeepLight
  • Lead Architects: Ruben Movsisian, Ekaterina Tarasova
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Blu Pizzeria Jeddah / movs studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair, Lighting
© KeepLight

Text description provided by the architects. Blu is a pizzeria chain where every restaurant takes its character from the city it opens in. For the Jeddah location, MOVS STUDIO built the interior around the element that shapes this Red Sea port: the wind. The restaurant occupies a corner unit of 335 square meters with a curved glazed facade. A terrace runs along the glass, and behind it the plan opens into one large hall, with the kitchen, storage, staff rooms and restrooms gathered in a compact service block at the rear.

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movs studio
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WoodSteelStone

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsRestaurant & Bar InteriorsSaudi Arabia

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WoodSteelStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsRestaurant & Bar InteriorsSaudi Arabia
Cite: "Blu Pizzeria Jeddah / movs studio" 23 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187269/blu-pizzeria-jeddah-movs-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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