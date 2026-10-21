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T-237 House / UNO MÁS UNO Arquitectos

T-237 House / UNO MÁS UNO Arquitectos - Image 2 of 38T-237 House / UNO MÁS UNO Arquitectos - Interior PhotographyT-237 House / UNO MÁS UNO Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, WoodT-237 House / UNO MÁS UNO Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, ConcreteT-237 House / UNO MÁS UNO Arquitectos - More Images+ 33

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Houses
General Alvear, Argentina
  • Architects: UNO MÁS UNO Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  120
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Luis Abba
  • Lead Architects: Celeste Gomez Lahoz, Nahuel Salcedo
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T-237 House / UNO MÁS UNO Arquitectos - Image 2 of 38
© Luis Abba

Text description provided by the architects. Casa T-237 is conceived as a unique architectural piece with a rectangular geometry, resting on the southern boundary of the site and oriented toward a northern courtyard that organizes its relationship with the exterior. With an area of 1,290 sq ft (120 m²), the house proposes a precise response to the essential conditions of living, based on an elementary programmatic organization and a conscious exploration of the expressive and spatial possibilities of the material. The main volume, measuring 18 feet wide by 59 feet long (5.50 meters by 18 meters), concentrates the entirety of the domestic program on a single floor. The kitchen, dining room, living room, two bedrooms, and a bathroom are arranged in a succession of contiguous spaces open to the north. This organization establishes a constant relationship between the interior environments and the courtyard, favoring natural light and visual continuity while reducing formal complexity to a domestic-scale piece with a longitudinal configuration.

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Cite: "T-237 House / UNO MÁS UNO Arquitectos" [Casa T-237 / UNO MÁS UNO Arquitectos] 21 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187266/t-237-house-uno-mas-uno-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Luis Abba

Casa T-237 / UNO MÁS UNO Arquitectos

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