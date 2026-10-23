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Basque Museum Bilbao / VAILLO + ARCHITECTS

Basque Museum Bilbao / VAILLO + ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography, ConcreteBasque Museum Bilbao / VAILLO + ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Arch, Column, Arcade, ConcreteBasque Museum Bilbao / VAILLO + ARCHITECTS - Image 4 of 38Basque Museum Bilbao / VAILLO + ARCHITECTS - Image 5 of 38Basque Museum Bilbao / VAILLO + ARCHITECTS - More Images+ 33

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Cultural Architecture, Museum, Refurbishment
Bilbao, Spain
  • Architects: VAILLO + ARCHITECTS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  8
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Iñaki Bergera
  • Lead Architects: Antonio Vaillo, Daniel Yago Vaillo Usón
  • Project Director: Javier Oyanarte Gallego
  • Building Engineering: Javier Urdaci Uceda
  • Structural Engineering: Raúl Escrivá Peyró
  • Project Collaborators: Borja Lorenzana, Miguel Perez
  • Mep Engineering: JG Ingenieros, Arrese Igor Ingeniería SL
  • Construction: UTE
  • Client: Bilbao Bizkaia Museoak
  • City: Bilbao
  • Country: Spain
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Basque Museum Bilbao / VAILLO + ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography
© Iñaki Bergera

Text description provided by the architects. The project is the outcome of a competition for the comprehensive architectural and museographic renovation and rehabilitation of the Euskal Museoa Bilbao—the Ethnographic Museum of Basque Culture. The complex of buildings that makes up the current museum is located on a city block in Bilbao's historic center; its origins date back to the 17th century with the founding of the first Society of Jesus (Jesuit) college in Bilbao in 1600.

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Cite: "Basque Museum Bilbao / VAILLO + ARCHITECTS" 23 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187258/basque-museum-bilbao-vaillo-plus-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Iñaki Bergera

巴斯克博物馆，毕尔巴鄂 / VAILLO + ARCHITECTS

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