Basque Museum Bilbao / VAILLO + ARCHITECTS

•
Bilbao, Spain
-
Architects: VAILLO + ARCHITECTS
- Area: 8 m²
- Year: 2026
-
Photographs:Iñaki Bergera
-
Lead Architects: Antonio Vaillo, Daniel Yago Vaillo Usón
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Cultural Architecture, Museum, Refurbishment
- Project Director: Javier Oyanarte Gallego
- Building Engineering: Javier Urdaci Uceda
- Structural Engineering: Raúl Escrivá Peyró
- Project Collaborators: Borja Lorenzana, Miguel Perez
- Mep Engineering: JG Ingenieros, Arrese Igor Ingeniería SL
- Construction: UTE
- Client: Bilbao Bizkaia Museoak
- City: Bilbao
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. The project is the outcome of a competition for the comprehensive architectural and museographic renovation and rehabilitation of the Euskal Museoa Bilbao—the Ethnographic Museum of Basque Culture. The complex of buildings that makes up the current museum is located on a city block in Bilbao's historic center; its origins date back to the 17th century with the founding of the first Society of Jesus (Jesuit) college in Bilbao in 1600.