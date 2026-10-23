Basque Museum Bilbao / VAILLO + ARCHITECTS

© Iñaki Bergera

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Category: Cultural Architecture, Museum, Refurbishment

Project Director: Javier Oyanarte Gallego

Building Engineering: Javier Urdaci Uceda

Structural Engineering: Raúl Escrivá Peyró

Project Collaborators: Borja Lorenzana, Miguel Perez

Mep Engineering: JG Ingenieros, Arrese Igor Ingeniería SL

Construction: UTE

Client: Bilbao Bizkaia Museoak

City: Bilbao

Country: Spain

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Text description provided by the architects. The project is the outcome of a competition for the comprehensive architectural and museographic renovation and rehabilitation of the Euskal Museoa Bilbao—the Ethnographic Museum of Basque Culture. The complex of buildings that makes up the current museum is located on a city block in Bilbao's historic center; its origins date back to the 17th century with the founding of the first Society of Jesus (Jesuit) college in Bilbao in 1600.