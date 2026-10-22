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Casa LDM / HILADA Arquitectos

Casa LDM / HILADA Arquitectos - Image 2 of 27Casa LDM / HILADA Arquitectos - Image 3 of 27Casa LDM / HILADA Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Garden, Concrete, CourtyardCasa LDM / HILADA Arquitectos - Image 5 of 27Casa LDM / HILADA Arquitectos - More Images+ 22

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Houses
Palmira, Colombia
  • Category: Houses
  • Arquitecto Y Arquitecta Líderes: Eduardo Ochoa, Laura Soto
  • Equipo De Diseño: Angélica Osorio Caicedo, Steven Ortiz
  • General Contractor: Arquitat
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Solarte y Cía
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Jaime Soto
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: INGECOPAL
  • Landscape Architecture: Johana Mesa
  • City: Palmira
  • Country: Colombia
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Casa LDM / HILADA Arquitectos - Image 3 of 27
© Carlos Vélez

Text description provided by the architects. Casa LDM is located on the outskirts of Palmira, Valle del Cauca, within the Lagos de Maracaibo residential development. The site combines elevated topography, open views toward the Valle del Cauca and the Central Mountain Range, and an L-shaped lake that partially surrounds the house. Rather than simply occupying the site, the project establishes a precise relationship with its geography by opening toward the distant landscape, incorporating vegetation, controlling solar exposure, and organizing its main spaces around the courtyard and outward views.

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HILADA Arquitectos
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WoodSteelBrick

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Cite: "Casa LDM / HILADA Arquitectos" 22 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187249/casa-ldm> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Carlos Vélez

LDM 住宅 / HILADA Arquitectos

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