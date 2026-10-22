Casa LDM / HILADA Arquitectos

© Carlos Vélez

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Category: Houses

Arquitecto Y Arquitecta Líderes: Eduardo Ochoa, Laura Soto

Equipo De Diseño: Angélica Osorio Caicedo, Steven Ortiz

General Contractor: Arquitat

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Solarte y Cía

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Jaime Soto

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: INGECOPAL

Landscape Architecture: Johana Mesa

City: Palmira

Country: Colombia

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Text description provided by the architects. Casa LDM is located on the outskirts of Palmira, Valle del Cauca, within the Lagos de Maracaibo residential development. The site combines elevated topography, open views toward the Valle del Cauca and the Central Mountain Range, and an L-shaped lake that partially surrounds the house. Rather than simply occupying the site, the project establishes a precise relationship with its geography by opening toward the distant landscape, incorporating vegetation, controlling solar exposure, and organizing its main spaces around the courtyard and outward views.